4 filthy Tarik Skubal pitches that prove he’s worth trading Jackson Holliday for
By Mark Powell
Another night, another win for the Detroit Tigers with AL Cy Young frontrunner Tarik Skubal on the mound. Skubal either leads or is near the top of every major pitching leaderboard in the American League. He is signed through 2026, and could be open to an extension either in Detroit or elsewhere.
However, the Tigers have been willing to listen to outlandish offers for him both this past winter (reportedly) and prior to the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Scott Harris will listen on most of his players, as while this Tigers team has overachieved, a playoff run would be a surprise, to say the least.
Skubal's Tigers defeated the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians rather handily on Monday night, 8-2. Detroit's ace didn't have his best stuff, as he gave up 10 hits to a talented Cleveland lineup. However, despite facing heavy traffic on the basepaths, Skubal gave up just one run and struck out six Guardians hitters. It was just another day at the park for the left-hander.
Tarik Skubal's filthy pitch arsenal is worth trading for
Skubal pitched to contact against an aggressive Guardians lineup on Monday. It nearly got the left-handed ace into trouble a few times, but when Skubal needed strikes in his favor, he was downright nasty.
The 27-year-old can paint his fastball with the best of them, using high-90's velocity to create more swings and misses than most due to its impressive run away from right-handed hitters.
Beyond his fastball, Skubal's real out pitch is his changeup. As you'll notice in the following two clips, when Skubal is controlling his changeup he's unbeatable. Skubal also has the potential to lull opposing hitters to sleep with this pitch as they sit on the fastball. Yet, when they finally received the high-90's heat, they cannot catch up.
Should the Orioles trade Jackson Holliday for Tarik Skubal?
Jackson Holliday is the best prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He has also been off-limits in most trade discussions. However, Baltimore really needs starting pitching, especially long-term given Corbin Burnes could be one-and-done with the O's.
Holliday has the potential to be a great player, despite his rough MLB cameo earlier this year. He's since turned his season around in Norfolk, which is great to see for Mike Elias, who recently suggested the 20-year-old could get the call back up to Baltimore later this summer.
Nonetheless, potential is just that until it becomes reality. Skubal is a Cy Young candidate right now with two-plus years left of control. It's tough to watch the clips above and think any prospect -- even one as capable as Holliday may one day become -- is worth more than Skubal.