Tarik Skubal doesn't sound thrilled to be on the trade block
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Tigers hold a 49-51 record, which places them 11 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the American League Central lead and six games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Despite a 9-3 run in their last 12 games, it's safe to say that the Tigers would be disillusioned to believe they have a realistic shot at postseason success this year. Looking ahead, the Tigers seem primed to be picked apart by legitimate World Series contenders before the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30.
Despite Detroit's struggles, they've featured one of the best pitchers in the majors this season. Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal has been named as one of the leading trade candidates before the deadline, although he doesn't seem to thrilled about the entire rumor mill and trade process.
Tarik Skubal seems to be tired of the trade rumors
When asked for his thoughts on hearing his name mentioned heavily in the rumor mill, Skubal responded with a blunt statement.
“I have no say in it, so what's the point?” Skubal said.
Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He has compiled a 10-3 record with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 6.7 strikeout/walk ratio in 116 innings and 19 starts.
The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers have both been cited as the main contenders for the 27-year-old ace. Both the Orioles and Dodgers are among the favorites for the World Series, and Skubal could provide both teams with some much-needed help on the top of their pitching rotation.
MLB reporter Jon Morosi reported on Monday that the Tigers have had a scout watching the Orioles' Triple-A Norfolk affiliate in recent days. Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, and Kyle Stowers are all on the Norfolk roster.
Over the past two seasons, Skubal is 17–6 with a 2.57 ERA in 34 starts. He has walked only 35 batters and struck out 242 batters in 196 1/3 innings. The superstar pitcher still have over two years left on his current deal, however, so it's possible that Detroit winds up not trading him at all.