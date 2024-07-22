A key sign points to traction in Tarik Skubal trade talks between Orioles and Tigers
By Austin Owens
While the Detroit Tigers have likely exceeded their 2024 expectations to this point with a 49-51 record, the postseason feels like a stretch for this team given the sum of its parts. Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal will be a trade target for many teams, but the Orioles may be the current front runners to land the southpaw hurler.
Skubal is currently on a one-year, $743,700 contract, but is signed through the 2026 season on arbitration. With his 10-3 record and 2.41 ERA, the asking price for Skubal will be high and the Baltimore Orioles may be the only team that can afford it.
Tigers have eyes on the Baltimore Orioles prospects
The Baltimore Orioles are stacked with young, talented players. It seems that nearly every position on the diamond is being held down and there are no thoughts of replacements occurring. Like their big league roster, the O's farm system is loaded as well.
With a surplus of great young talent, the Orioles could look to ship some of the players in the minors to Detriot in exchange for Tarik Skubal. While this was just speculation a couple of weeks ago, there very well could be legs to this rumor.
Tigers are scouting Orioles top prospects
Jon Morosi of MLB Network was told that the Detroit Tigers have sent scouts to watch the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate over the past few days.
This very well could mean that the Tigers are looking for indiviuals they feel would be a good fit in their organization and would be willing to trade away a player of Skubal's caliber for.
Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers are all names that Morosi mentioned as potential trade candidates.
While trading Jackson Holliday remains a possibility, it is not likely that the Orioles part ways with their former No. 1 overall pick given his recent improvements. However, if Baltimore feels like Tarik Skubal is their missing piece to capture a 2024 World Series title, they may be willing to let go of more than you would think.