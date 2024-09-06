Tatiana Weston-Webb believes her fighting spirit can get her the title at the Lexus WSL Finals
By Nicole Bosco
With summer coming to an end and many people returning to work and school, the elite surfers of the world are descending on Southern California to crown their champions. The WSL season this year has been one filled with high-soaring airs and deep barrel rides. What started with 35 men and 18 women, the field has been whittled down to the top five men and top five women battling it out in a one-day winner-takes-all competition in Lower Trestles, CA.
Riding high after her silver medal performance in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is Tatiana Weston-Webb. The Brazilian goofy-footer is posed to make her third WSL Finals appearance. Weston-Webb has her work cut out for her this time around, coming into the Finals event in fifth place. This placing will mean that Weston-Webb will need to surf all day to make her way to the final matchup against number one-ranked Caity Simmers. Weston-Webb is no stranger to hard work, this ten-year veteran of the tour has won her fair share of events and charges every wave as if it is her honor to get to ride them.
"Hard work really gets you to the places that you want to be, even if it's until the last second, and to keep the fighting spirit alive, because that fighting spirit has really gotten me through most of my competitive career," Weston-Webb said in an interview with Fansided. "I feel like it's still alive and well within me. I feel like that's what produces the best surfing that I have, so I'm ready to hopefully find that fighting spirit during the finals and give it my all."
Tatiana Weston-Webb is riding the wave of an Olympic Silver Medal
Weston-Webb has been charging the entire month of August. She had an amazing showing in Tahiti while representing Brazil in the Summer Olympic Games. She came away with the silver medal and memories that she will never forget.
"That experience has been insane. Honestly, a dream come true," she said. "I've been dreaming of getting a medal since I was a little girl, and having that dream become a reality has just been the biggest blessing. I feel like I've had one of the best achievements in my career, and I couldn't be more proud to have represented Brazil throughout everything. And yeah, what an experience it was. I will never, ever, ever forget it and hopefully, I'll tell my kids one day,"
Weston-Webb will have a team surrounding her at the Lexus WSL Finals. That team will include her managers and coach, Ross Williams, and her filmer Andre Callado. Her husband, Jesse Mendes will be on hand as well as a part of the commentating crew. The event will begin the waiting period on September 6. Depending on optimal conditions this event will run on that day or shortly after. Fans can tune in at WorldSurfLeague.com.