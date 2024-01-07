Taylor Decker savagely trolls the Cowboys, NFL before Lions Week 18 game
More than a week after a bad call cost the Lions a win, Taylor Decker hasn't forgotten.
By Mark Powell
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker remains furious with the NFL officials responsible for ruling his potential game-winning two-point conversion no good last Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Brad Allen's officiating crew declared Decker ineligible despite the fact that Decker reported to the refs before the play. The Lions ran several players over to the officials in an attempt to confuse the Cowboys. However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell reportedly told Allen's crew about the trick play pregame, so they really ought to have seen it coming.
Still, the NFL has sided with its officials, as they often do. Allen's crew claimed Decker was not eligible, but rather Dan Skipper had reported to the officials instead.
"That conversation is where [Skipper] reports to me, and I then go to the defensive team, and I say to them, '[Skipper] has reported as an eligible receiver,' so they will be aware of who has reported," Allen said in the pool report.
Lions use missed call as motivation, troll NFL and Cowboys
Campbell was furious postgame, but opted against calling out the officials to avoid a fine. The same can be said for Decker and Skipper. A week later, Detroit is using the missed call as motivation and a means for a good laugh.
Upon arriving at this week's game against the Vikings in Detroit, Decker made reference to his attempt at reporting as eligible just a week ago, stating that the player heading into the Detroit locker room was actually Skipper. The Lions then tweeted out a photo of Skipper.
Give the Lions social media team some props here, they've taken what was arguably the worst call of the NFL season so far and turned it into a gag.
Detroit will not let such a bad decision go anytime soon, and for good reason. For now, the NFL must reap what they sow.