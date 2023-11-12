Taylor Swift changes song lyrics in concert to include Travis Kelce nod
Travis Kelce used the bye week to go see his superstar flame Taylor Swift perform in Buenos Aires, and she made sure to give him a major shoutout.
We know without a shadow of a doubt that Taylor Swift will not be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs game in Week 10. That, of course, is because there is no Chiefs game this week as the pop superstar's love interest, Travis Kelce, and his team are on bye this week.
Even if it wasn't the bye, though, Swift wouldn't be able to attend as her Eras Tour had a weekend stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina for several consecutive nights. But with Kelce on the bye, he flew down with his girlfriend to catch her show live.
And Swift showed her gratitude in a quite singular way. At the show on Saturday, Nov. 11 for the Eras Tour, Swift gave a unique nod to Kelce.
During Swift's performance of the song "Karma", she changed the last lines of the bridge to address her ongoing relationship with the Chiefs superstar, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/Coming straight home to me."
The original lyrics of the song are "Karma is the guy on the screen/Coming straight home to me." Pretty savvy change on Taylor's part there.
Taylor Swift adds Travis Kelce lyrics to song in Buenos Aires concert
Fans were over the moon at the development at the concert. But if that weren't enough, footage also leaked of Swift walking backstage after the show, seeing Kelce, running to him, and then planting a big ol' smooch on her NFL beau.
Though this relationship has been covered exhaustively already, one does have to admit that this is pretty cool. Swift has obviously taken time out of her ridiculously busy schedule to go watch Kelce play with the Chiefs. So now on Kansas City's bye week, Kelce flew to Argentina to watch her perform.
And they say love don't exist...
Given Swift's propensity for including obvious references to her ex-boyfriends in songs, let's hope for the sake of this relationship that this is largely how Kelce is remembered lyrically.