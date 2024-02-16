Taylor Swift donates large sum to family of woman killed in Chiefs parade shooting
Pop singer Taylor Swift donated to the family of a victim who was killed in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs and their fans were supposed to be celebrating their fourth Super Bowl win in history. This past Sunday, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22 to win their third Lombardi Trophy in the past five seasons. Instead of celebrating, Kansas City was shaken due to a mass shooting.
On Wednesday, gunshots erupted from multiple people, leaving 22 victims injured and one person dead. 43-year-old Elizabeth "Lisa" Lopez-Galvan was killed as a result of her injuries at the parade while attending alongside her husband and son. Lopez-Galvan was a DJ for KKFI-FM and hosted the program "Taste of Tejano."
Lopez-Galvan's family set up a memorial fund on GoFundMe with a goal of $75,000.
Pop singer Taylor Swift made two $50,000 donations to the memorial fund on Friday, leaving the following message:
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."
Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was not in attendance for the parade, but was at Super Bowl 58.
On Friday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visited two children who were related to Lopez-Galvan at Children's Hospital in Kansas City. The two girls, ages 8 and 10, were treated for gunshot wounds to their legs, where they underwent surgery and are expected to be in casts for several months.
Of the 22 victims injured during the shooting, 11 of them were children. Nine of those children were treated for gunshot wounds. On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that all 12 patients at Children's Mercy hospital, including the 11 children, were expected to make a recovery.
Various Chiefs players and coaches helped keep fans safe and make sure they were okay as the shooting was going on.
Offensive guard Trey Smith comforted a child and gave them the Chiefs' WWE Championship to help calm them down. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped shelter a teenager who was separated from his father during the shooting. Edwards-Helaire kept in contact with the father to ensure that the teenager was safe.
Two juveniles have been charged for "gun-related and resisting arrest charges." Additional charges are expected once the Kansas City Police Department continue their investigation.