Patrick and Brittany Mahomes visit children in hospital after Super Bowl parade shooting
By Scott Rogust
On Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs fans were supposed to be celebrating the team's Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers. This was the team's third Super Bowl win in the past five years. Instead, fans at Union Station in Kansas City were fleeing after gunfire erupted, leaving 22 victims injured and one person dead. 11 of those victims were children, nine of whom were treated for gunshot wounds at Children' Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
All 12 victims being treated at Children's Mercy are expected to recover. We have heard a number of stories of Chiefs players and coaches stepping in to make sure attendees at the parade were safe and okay.
JoBeth Davis of KMBC News in Kansas City shared a story and photos of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany visiting family members of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ, who was killed in the shooting. The two girls, ages 8 and 10, were treated for gunshot wounds and are expected to make a recovery.
"While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us," the family said in the statement, h/t KMBC News. "The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."
The two girls were shot in the legs and underwent surgery, according to FOX 4 KC. The family expects them to remain in casts for several months.
The family thanked the Mahomes' and staff of Children's Mercy hospital for "their outpouring care, love and support."
A GoFundMe page was set up by the family to cover the children's medical expenses. As of this writing, over $56,000 was raised thus far.
The two girls are the daughters of Lopez-Galvan's cousin. Lopez-Galvan, 44, was a local DJ who was celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win with her husband, son, and daughter. The family set up a memorial fund for Lopez-Galvan on GoFundMe with a $75,000 goal. Pop singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 on Friday. As of this writing, over $281,000 was raised.
Two juveniles have been charged "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges," according to the Jackson County Family Court. Additional charges are expected in the future during the Kansas City Police Department's investigation.