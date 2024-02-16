How Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped a stranded teen during Chiefs parade shooting
Clyde Edwards-Helaire is training to become a nurse after his football career. At the Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, it was his calm nature that helped a teen reunite with his father.
By Mark Powell
Wednesday afternoon's Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade ended in shock and dismay, as a shooter opened fire at Union Station. While the event has since been declared as not an act of terrorism, at least one person has since died while over 20 were injured.
It's a sad state of affairs in a country where perhaps the only thing more American than football itself are mass shootings. However, even in moments of sheer terror, there's a glimmer a hope. Stories have since been brought to light regarding members of the Chiefs organization helping the Kansas City community in the chaos.
When shots were fired at the parade, teenager Zach Cotten was separated from his father, Chris, as Kansas City residents ran away from the action terrified. Zach ran for what he believed to be the nearest exit, which just so happened to be the players room. That is where he ran into Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped stranded teen reunite with father during parade shooting
Zach's father called his son and eventually it was Edwards-Helaire who answered and helped the pair reunite.
“He said, ‘I don’t know where I am,’ but he handed me the phone and it was Clyde. I didn’t know it was Clyde,” Chris Cotten relayed, per KCTV5. “I didn’t know who it was. He said, ‘I have your son. Your son is safe. He’s ok.’”
Edwards-Helaire went out of his way to help Zach, who initially tried to duck behind large items to avoid stray bullets.
“Zach said he was trying to duck behind something, hide behind something, and he didn’t know where to go. He said Clyde went out of his way to get him and help him and help him get out,” Cotten said.
When the coast was clear and Zach was safe, the 13-year-old took to social media to thank CEH for his help.
“I said, ‘Thank you for helping me,’” said Zach. “He said, ‘All love, bro bro. Tell Dad thanks for staying on the phone and thank you for trusting me. Zach, you are a warrior. Always be that way.’”
Edwards-Helaire, who is training to be a nurse after his playing career is over, is a hero in the making.