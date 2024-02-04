Taylor Swift flight tracker: How to know if pop star will be in Vegas for Super Bowl
Will Taylor Swift make it to Las Vegas in time to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl?
By Kinnu Singh
The 2023 NFL season blended the worlds of sports, pop culture and music in ways that no one would have expected.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop icon Taylor Swift made their budding relationship public during the season. Then, Swift began showing up at Kelce's games, and bedlam ensued.
The frenzy stirred political conspiracy theories, viral social media trends between couples, environmental uproar about Swift's private flights and inaudible mumbling from grumpy fans who didn't enjoy the focus shifting away from the field. The NFL even defended its focus on Swift. Within a week, Kelce gained over 800,000 new followers on Instagram.
Swift's boyfriend posted a historic postseason performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, which helped the Chiefs advance to their second consecutive Super Bowl apperance.
The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Will Taylor Swift make it to Super Bowl LVIII?
While Kelce has punched his ticket to the Super Bowl, Swift's ticket remains in doubt. The Grammy-winning star is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. local time (JST). An average fan would miss the game, but — of course — Swift is expected to make it.
"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference ... she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," the Japan Embassy confirmed on Twitter.
There are other concerns, namely regarding parking for private aircraft. All available aircraft parking spaces around the Las Vegas area have already been reserved, according to the Associated Press. Harry Reid International Airport is the main hub in Las Vegas, but there are several smaller executive airports — one in North Las Vegas and one in Henderson. The four airports surrounding Las Vegas have about 475 parking spaces combined, said Heidi Hayes, a spokesperson for the Clark County Department of Aviation.
The NFL reserves some slots for teams and owners, however. If that doesn't work, there may still be an opportunity for "drop-and-go" flights, where pilots leave passengers and then fly to a different airport to park. Airports within 100 miles of Las Vegas include Mesquite Municipal Airport in Nevada and Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport in Arizona. Jean Sport Aviation Center, an airstrip visible from Interstate 15 that has no control tower, lies south of Las Vegas.
Track Taylor Swift's flight to Super Bowl LVIII
Want to find Swift's flight as she scrambles to make it to Las Vegas? Flight information is available on FlightAware or Flightradar24. The first step to narrow it down would be to search for flights departing from Tokyo after 10 p.m. JST on Feb. 10. After that, the flight could head to any of the four airports in Las Vegas, and then possibly leave to park at one of the airports within a radius of 100 miles.
Perhaps it's just easier to take the word of the Japanese Embassy and assume that the NFL, a multi-billion dollar business, will find a way to accommodate the global pop star.
Kelce has averaged 6.7 catches and 78.8 yards per game with four touchdowns when Swift has been in attendance. When she hasn't been in the stands, Kelce has scored three touchdowns and averaged just six catches and 50 yards per game.