Taylor Swift flight tracker: Did NFL Twitter find pop star's private jet for Super Bowl?
One of the more exciting developments that came out of Shohei Ohtani's free agency experience was the possibility of him being on a plane heading to Toronto where he'd eventually sign with the Blue Jays. As we all soon found out, Ohtani remained in Los Angeles and signed a mega-deal with the Dodgers a day later, but it was fun seeing MLB Twitter become private jet detectives.
The same sort of curiosity has come about with Taylor Swift and her whereabouts ahead of the Super Bowl which is just one day away. The question of whether she'd be able to show up and support Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a very real one, as she would have to travel from Tokyo, Japan, where her Eras Tour was, to Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Super Bowl is being held very quickly.
Will Taylor Swift make it to Super Bowl LVIII?
The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, February 11. Despite Swift performing the night before in a whole other continent, reports say that she's going to make the trip.
The account that normally tracks Swift's flights on Instagram was shut down, but folks on Twitter (now known as X), believe they've found the plane Swift might be on to get to the Super Bowl on time.
Taylor Swift flightrader: Has private jet been found?
The plane is conveniently marked as “The Football Era” and is on its way from Tokyo to LAX in Los Angeles. A plane with that marking not holding Swift would certainly be an unfortunate troll. The plan would presumably be for Swift to go from Los Angeles to Las Vegas either on Saturday night or Sunday morning and get there in plenty of time for kickoff.
Those fans rooting for the Chiefs certainly hope that Swift is on this flight, as Kelce has performed a whole lot better in both the regular season and postseason in games the pop star has appeared at in person as opposed to the games she's missed out on.