Taylor Swift jacket of Travis Kelce jersey has surprise origin story
Taylor Swift always has cameras on her when she attends NFL games at Arrowhead Stadium and she always dresses to impress. But she brought her A+ game on Saturday for Super Wild Card Weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Miami Dolphins.
Swift rolled up to Arrowhead in a jacket designed like a Travis Kelce jersey. It drew rave reviews. Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany was also wearing a similar get-up.
Where did Swift get that custom-made stunner? From 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife of all people!
Wife of 49ers fullback made Taylor Swift jacket of Travis Kelce jersey
Adam Schefter shared a video from Kristin Juszczyk showing the process of creating the jackets along with a clip of Swift strolling through the tunnel with it on.
As far as advertising for your personal business, it doesn't get much bigger than Swift serving as a model.
This isn't the first NFL-themed jacket Juszczyk has put together. She made a Brock Purdy vest for Deebo Samuel to wear in Week 16.
She also made a jacket similar to the ones for the Chiefs of her husband's 49ers jersey.
Can you buy Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce jacket?
There are no doubt tons of fans out there who want to get their hands on a similar jacket right about now. That's going to take more than just popping out to your local Target.
Juszczyk has a website where she appears to take commissions. Who knows how many of those jackets she's willing to make by hand...or how much they cost.
Fans at Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Dolphins needed a nice warm jacket or two, and plenty of hand warmers. Temperatures were in the negatives, forcing players and fans to find any way possible to stay warm. It's just that none of them looked as stylish as Swift.