Taylor Swift looked like a true fan with NSFW celebration of Travis Kelce’s touchdown vs. Bears
Singing sensation Taylor Swift was pumped watching Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce score a touchdown on Sunday.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of their Super Bowl defense tour. But the team's performance isn't dominating headlines. Instead, it's the rumors of star tight end Travis Kelce seeing singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. With that, everyone wanted to know if the two were dating.
This week during "The Pat McAfee Show," Kelce extended an invitation to Swift to attend a Chiefs game on Sunday. Kelce said, h/t ESPN, "I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead. We'll see what happens in the near future."
On Sunday, Swift took up Kelce's invitation and sat in his suite alongside his mom, Donna, for his game against the Chicago Bears. In the third quarter, Kelce caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a touchdown. Understandably so, the FOX cameras cut to the Kelce suite, and saw Swift chest bumping and yelling, "Let's f***ing go!"
Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce's touchdown in Week 3
Taylor's happy. Travis is happy. Everyone in Arrowhead Stadium is happy. What more could you ask for?
This offseason, Kelce revealed on the "New Heights Podcast" that he attended a Swift concert in Kansas City this year and tried to give her a friendship bracelet that had his phone number on it, but to no avail. Kelce jokingly said that he took it personally. Kelce's older brother, Jason, joked that she probably didn't want to see him, considering she is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, and the Chiefs beat them in Super Bowl 57. Jason is the starting center for the Eagles.
Then recently, rumors began circulating that Kelce and Swift were dating. During an appearance on 94 WIP, Jason spoke about the relationship and dropped quite the nugget.
“I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” said Jason Kelce, h/t Associated Press. “But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think that it’s all 100% true.”
While it's unknown what their relationship is at this point, what is known is that no one was more pumped about Kelce scoring a touchdown than Swift.