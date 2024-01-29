Taylor Swift officially has a massive decision on Super Bowl to make

Yes, Taylor Swift can easily make Super Bowl 58



TS has concert in Tokyo 🇯🇵 on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 pm local time



Tokyo 🛫 Las Vegas: 12 HRS



Tokyo 🕙 16+ HRS Las Vegas



Swift leaves Tokyo at noon Sunday 2/11



Arrives in Las Vegas at 8 am Sunday 2/11



SB Kickoff: 3:28 pm VT… pic.twitter.com/tJkA0HwKCX