Taylor Swift officially has a massive decision on Super Bowl to make
Will singer Taylor Swift be in attendance to watch Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce compete in Super Bowl 58?
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs already had one of the largest fanbases in the NFL, but they saw an influx of new members. That's because of pop singer Taylor Swift, who became a frequent attendee of Chiefs games this season. That's because rumors were confirmed that Swift was dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was spotted sitting in the Chiefs' luxury suite, cheering on Kelce in a variety of games.
On Sunday, the Chiefs clinched their spot in Super Bowl 58 after a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. This is now the fourth time in five years that the Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy.
While the Chiefs faithful were celebrating the win, there was one question that was asked in the pop culture world -- will Swift be in attendance at Super Bowl 58?
Will Taylor Swift be in attendance for Super Bowl 58?
This question arose because Swift will be back on tour starting on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in Tokyo, Japan. It just so happens that Swift will play concerts every day from Feb. 7 until Saturday, Feb. 10. That's right, Swift's Japan tour ends on the day before the Super Bowl.
Bill Speros of Bookies.com points out that Swift's concert on Feb. 10 will end at 6:00 p.m. local time. There is a 16-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, and a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is 12 hours.
So hypothetically, Swift could leave on Feb. 11 at noon local time in Tokyo and arrive in Las Vegas at 8:00 a.m. for Super Bowl Sunday.
So yes, it is entirely possible that Swift will be able to make it to Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium. That means the pop star will be there in attendance to potentially see Kelce win his third Super Bowl title.
The Chiefs will play the winner of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions NFC Championship Game.