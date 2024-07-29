What Taylor Swift song does Simone Biles use for her floor routine?
By Ian Levy
All eyes are on Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympics as she seeks gold and to move past the difficult memories of 2021 when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics.
She's already regained her winning ways, taking the all-around title at both the 2023 U.S. Championships and 2023 World Championships. She's been on a tear since then, sweeping the gold medal in every individual event and the all-around at the 2024 U.S. Championships. She was in form again at the Olympic trials and has been the headliner on an absolutely stacked U.S. team in Paris.
Olympic qualifying looked like it could have been a challenge when she tweaked her calf but she continued to compete and finished as the top qualifier in the all-around, vault and floor, finishing second on the beam.
She's set up for a dramatic finish in the finals and she has the perfect soundtrack picked out as she makes her statement.
Simone Biles will be soundtracked by Taylor Swift
The soundtrack for a gymnasts floor exercise is an opportunity to build external energy draw in the crowd and set the tone. Who can forget the arena buzzing in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics as Dominique Moceanu performed to The Devil Went Down to Georgia.
According to Forbes, Biles "opens her routine with Swift’s “...Ready For It?” which transitions into “Delresto (Echoes)” by Travis Scott and Beyoncé."
Biles and Swift are both at the top of their respective fields and game definitely recognizes game. Swift tweeted out her support as Biles prepared to begin her floor exercise during the Olympic trials in June.
Biles and that Swift song have also been heavily featured in NBC promos throughout the broadcast of the games thus far.
Biles and Team USA will be looking for gold in the team final on Tuesday, June 30, at 12:15 p.m. ET. Finals for the individual events in which she'll also be competing for gold are scattered throughout the week.