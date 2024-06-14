Never say never: Taylor Swift throws surprising support behind Chiefs' Mecole Hardman
The Kansas City Chiefs added another receiver to the mix, re-signing Mecole Hardman on a one-year deal. Hardman joins a new-look Chiefs receiving room that will feature Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy as well.
The Hardman signing made sense. He came for cheap, is a player Patrick Mahomes is obviously very familiar with, can help return kickoffs, and adds more depth to the receiver room.
It's a move that not many can find fault with, as it adds more competition to an already full wide receiver room, but it's also not one that's celebrated as if it'll be the difference between Kansas City winning or losing next season. Well, it hasn't been celebrated by most of Chiefs Kingdom. Hardman wound up receiving a ton of support from an unexpected fan, Taylor Swift.
Travis Kelce isn't the only Chiefs player earning Taylor Swift's support
Hardman went live on Instagram during the Chiefs' ring ceremony and among several to comment, Taylor Swift was the most prevalent. She wound up joining from Liverpool where she's on tour saying "AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE."
Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, and she appears to be a big Hardman fan as well.
Hardman wasn't a focal point in Kansas City's offense, but he scored the game-winning touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He split last season with the New York Jets and the Chiefs, putting up just 15 receptions and 124 yards in 11 games during the regular season. He didn't even have a regular season touchdown. He did, however, show up when the Chiefs needed him most.
Not only will Hardman have the chance to play for yet another ring on a loaded Chiefs roster, but he might do so with millions of Swifties behind him cheering him on when he can get onto the field.