Team USA gets Kevin Durant back from calf injury, star set to play in exhibition game
Team USA has been thriving thus far in exhibition play. They've already defeated Canada in Las Vegas, and have beaten both Australia and Slovenia in Abu Dhabi. In those games, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Bam Adebayo have stepped up in huge roles for the team in Durant's absence. They've all played tremendously in the first few exhibition games.
As Team USA prepares for the Paris Olympics in less than a week, they will be getting some more firepower very soon.
First reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Kevin Durant returned to Team USA practice today in London. Durant hasn't played in any of the team's first three exhibition games due to as strained calf. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but Durant is expected to play against either South Sudan on Saturday or against Germany on Monday.
The Olympics is set to begin next Sunday, July 28, and Team USA has the task to learn how to play together with so many stars on the roster. Getting a talent like Durant will add another weapon to their arsenal. The all-time leading scorer in Team USA history joined the team in practice today. From the video above, Durant seemed to be taking it easy, and looks like he should be fun to play at least one of the final exhibition games.
Head coach Steve Kerr and Team USA are hopeful to win their 17th gold medal. It will be tough for any team to beat them with guys like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Durant on the team, but if we've seen anything in the recent Olympics, the world is catching up to Team USA. Although the team came out on top in their exhibition games, they aren't invincible.
The addition of Durant will be a huge boost, as he attempts to win his fourth gold medal with Team USA. It will be great to have him back in the red, white, and blue.