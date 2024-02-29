Team USA Olympics roster: Predicting the team’s starting lineup, rotations for Paris
Team USA's expected 2024 Paris Olympic roster is stacked beyond belief, but only five players can start.
By Lior Lampert
Coming off the heels of a disappointing result in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Team USA is constructing a Monstars-esque roster in their pursuit of a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
While international talent continues to improve, the American national team failed to medal at the FIBA World Cup for the second consecutive tournament in large part due to the lack of star power. Team USA was littered with talented players and young All-Stars this past summer, but they lacked a veteran superstar(s).
That won’t be an issue in the Paris Olympics this upcoming summer based on The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon ($) recent reporting.
Team USA Olympics shaping up
Team USA’s managing director Grant Hill has already reportedly received commitments from LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant & Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), and Jayson Tatum & Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), per Charania and Vardon.
Moreover, Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers) are “under strong consideration” to be the only two players from the 2023 FIBA World Cup roster to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics.
The duo of Charania and Vardon also highlight Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Anthony Davis (Lakers) as “strong candidates.”
With 11 roster spots potentially locked up, that leaves one opening remaining, but for who? Until that’s sorted out, let’s try to predict Team USA’s starting lineup and depth chart with the 11-man rotation reportedly at our disposal as things stand.
Team USA Olympics depth chart:
PG: Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton,
SG: Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards
SF: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum
PF: Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis
C: Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo
While Edwards may be a more individually talented player than Holiday at this stage in their respective careers, Team USA has been recruiting the the latter “for much of the NBA season,” per Charania and Vardon, citing his “two-way ability, point-of-attack defense and dynamic playmaking,” as reasons why the team values him as much as they do.
If the reported roster is any indication, Team USA is seeking vengeance for their 2023 FIBA World Cup performance and doing everything in their power to bring a fifth straight Olympic gold medal back to America.