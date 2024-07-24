Team USA Swimming roster for 2024 Olympics: Katie Ledecky chases history
Katie Ledecky is arguably the greatest female swimmer in history with unmatched dominance across the years. After her Olympic debut in 2012 which saw her win the 800m freestyle gold as an underdog, she has never entered a competition anything less than a favorite, and the same would be the case when she lines up for her fourth consecutive gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
If Ledecky wins the 800m freestyle gold again, she will become the first female swimmer to win any event four consecutive times at Olympic Games. If her dominance in 800m freestyle was anything less, the 10-time Olympic medalist owns the 19 fastest times in the 1500m freestyle history. Ledecky is the defending champion in the event as well.
She has the 400m freestyle up her arsenal as well and is the American record holder in the event. Ledecky is an overwhelming favorite in all three events at the Paris Olympics 2024, and though she has qualified for 200m freestyle as well, the 27-year-old is likely to drop that. She will instead focus on her fourth gold medal in 4x200m freestyle. However, Ledecky will only need two gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer of all time.
USA Swimming men's roster for Paris Olympics
Athletes
Hometown
Events qualified in
Jack Alexy
Morristown, NJ
100m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay
Hunter Armstrong
Dover, OH
100m backstroke 4x100m freestyle relay
Shaine Casas
McAllen, TX
200m IM
Brooks Curry
Dunwoody, GA
4x200m freestyle relay
Caeleb Dressel
Orange Park, FL
50m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay
Matt Fallon
Warren, N.J.
200m breaststroke
Nic Fink
Morristown, NJ
100m breastroke
Bobby Finke
Clearwater, FL
800m freestyle 1500m freestyle
Carson Foster
Cincinnati, OH
200m IM 400m IM
Chris Guiliano
Douglassville, PA
50m freestyle 100m freestyle 200m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay 4x200m freestyle relay
Thomas Heilman
Crozet, VA
100m butterfly 200m butterfly
Ryan Held
Springfield, IL
4x100m freestyle relay
Luke Hobson
Reno, Nevada,
200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
David Johnston
Dallas, TX
1500m freesyle
Keaton Jones
Gilbert, AZ
200m backstroke
Chase Kalisz
Bel Air, MD
400m IM
Drew Kibler
Carmel, IN
4x400m frestyle relay
Matt King
Seattle, Washington
4x100m freestyle relay
Josh Matheny
Pittsburgh, PA
200m breastroke
Ryan Murphy
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
100m backstroke 200m backstroke
Blake Pieroni
Chesterton, IN
4x200m freestyle relay
Luca Urlando
Sacramento, CA
200m butterfly
Aaron Shackell
Carmel, IN
400m freestyle
Kieran Smith
Ridgefield, CT
400m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
Charlie Swanson
Richmond, VA
100m breaststroke
Luke Whitlock
Noblesville, IN
800m freestyle
The USA men's swimming squad is always stacked with a mix of world record holders, Olympic champions and fresh, exciting talents. Leading them will be Caeleb Dressel who has only won seven medals in two Olympic Games so far. But guess what? All of them are gold. Although he hasn't been in his best form in recent years, expect nothing less than gold from the world record holder.
Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Bobby Finke, and Hunter Armstrong combine for a strong veteran squad. All of them have Olympic experience behind them and will look to add to their medals tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Young guns such as Thomas Heilman, Carson Foster, and Chris Guiliano have made massive improvements in recent years, and are strong contenders for medals.
USA Swimming women's roster for Paris Olympics
Athlete
Hometown
Events qualified in
Phoebe Bacon
Chevy Chase, MD
200m backstroke
Katharine Berkoff
Missoula, MD
100m backstroke
Erika Connolly
Modesto, CA
4x100m freestyle relay
Kate Douglass
Pelham, NY
200m breastroke 200m IM 4x100m freestyle relay
Erin Grimmell
Bethesda, MD
200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
Katie Grumes
Las Vegas, NV
1500m freestyle 400m IM
Torri Huske
Arlington, VA
100m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay
Lilly King
Evansville, IN
100m breaststroke 200m breaststroke
Katie Ledecky
Bethesda, MD
400m freestyle 800m freestyle 1500m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
Paide Madden
Mobile, AL
400m freestyle 800m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
Simone Manuel
Sugar Land, TX
50m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay
Anna Peplowski
Germantown Hills, IL
4x200m freestyle relay
Alex Sheckell
Carmel, IN
200m butterfly 4x200m freestyle relay
Regan Smith
Lakeville, MN
100m backstroke 200m backstroke 200m butterfly
Alex Walsh
Nashville, TN
200m IM
Gretchen Walsh
Nashville, TN
50m freestyle 100m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weber
Boulder, CO
100m breaststroke
Claire Weinstein
Las Vegas, NV
200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay
Abbey Weitzeil
Santa Clarita, Ca
4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weyant
Sarasota, FL
400m IM
As always, Katie Ledecky will lead the charge of the USA women's swimming squad. She is joined by Lilly King who will be a favorite in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events after her blazing performances during the U.S. Olympic Trials. Paige Madden, Regan Smith, and Simone Manuel will be some of the other veteran swimmers in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh have been the rising stars of USA swimming in recent years. Along with Kate Douglas, the collegiate swimmers are overwhelming favorites for the Olympic crowns in 200m Individual Medley, 50 and 100m freestyle, and 4x100m freestyle relay events.
USA open water swimming roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
Athlete
Hometown
Event
Katie Grimes
Las Vegas, NV
Women's 10k
Mariah Denigan
Walton, KY
Women's 10k
Ivan Puskovitch
West Chester, PA
Men's 10k
Katie Grimes leads the charge of the USA open water squad. She qualified for the event after winning the bronze in women's 10k at the Fukuoka World Championships. However, it isn't the only event she will compete in Paris. Grimes is the first American swimmer to compete in both pool and open water swimming competitions and will race in the 1500m freestyle and 400m IM. She is joined by Mariah Denigan while Ivan Puskovitch will line up in the men's 10k event.
Swimming schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics
Following the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, the swimming events will kickstart on July 27 with women's 100m butterfly where Gretchen Walsh can be spotted in action. The pool swimming events are continuously scheduled till August 4, following which open water competition will take place on August 8 and August 9.
Day
Events
July 27
Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats
July 28
Men's 200m Freestyle - Heats
July 29
Women's 400m Medley - Heats
July 30
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats
July 31
Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heats
August 1
Women's 200m Backstroke - Heats
August 2
Men's 100m Butterfly - Heats
August 3
Women's 50m Freestyle - Heats
August 4
Women's 50m Freestyle - Final Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - Final Women's 4x100m Medley Relay - Final
August 8
Women's 10km Open Water
August 9
Men's 10km Open Water