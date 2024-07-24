Fansided

Team USA Swimming roster for 2024 Olympics: Katie Ledecky chases history

Katie Ledecky is after her fourth consecutive 800m freestyle title at the 2024 Olympics, and it isn't the only piece of history she will chase in Paris.

By Zahid Rashid Dar

Katie Ledecky headlines USA swimming roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
Katie Ledecky headlines USA swimming roster for 2024 Paris Olympics / Al Bello/GettyImages
Katie Ledecky is arguably the greatest female swimmer in history with unmatched dominance across the years. After her Olympic debut in 2012 which saw her win the 800m freestyle gold as an underdog, she has never entered a competition anything less than a favorite, and the same would be the case when she lines up for her fourth consecutive gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If Ledecky wins the 800m freestyle gold again, she will become the first female swimmer to win any event four consecutive times at Olympic Games. If her dominance in 800m freestyle was anything less, the 10-time Olympic medalist owns the 19 fastest times in the 1500m freestyle history. Ledecky is the defending champion in the event as well.

She has the 400m freestyle up her arsenal as well and is the American record holder in the event. Ledecky is an overwhelming favorite in all three events at the Paris Olympics 2024, and though she has qualified for 200m freestyle as well, the 27-year-old is likely to drop that. She will instead focus on her fourth gold medal in 4x200m freestyle. However, Ledecky will only need two gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer of all time.

USA Swimming men's roster for Paris Olympics

Athletes

Hometown

Events qualified in

Jack Alexy

Morristown, NJ

100m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay

Hunter Armstrong

Dover, OH

100m backstroke 4x100m freestyle relay

Shaine Casas

McAllen, TX

200m IM

Brooks Curry

Dunwoody, GA

4x200m freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel

Orange Park, FL

50m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay

Matt Fallon

Warren, N.J.

200m breaststroke

Nic Fink

Morristown, NJ

100m breastroke

Bobby Finke

Clearwater, FL

800m freestyle 1500m freestyle

Carson Foster

Cincinnati, OH

200m IM 400m IM

Chris Guiliano

Douglassville, PA

50m freestyle 100m freestyle 200m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay 4x200m freestyle relay

Thomas Heilman

Crozet, VA

100m butterfly 200m butterfly

Ryan Held

Springfield, IL

4x100m freestyle relay

Luke Hobson

Reno, Nevada,

200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

David Johnston

Dallas, TX

1500m freesyle

Keaton Jones

Gilbert, AZ

200m backstroke

Chase Kalisz

Bel Air, MD

400m IM

Drew Kibler

Carmel, IN

4x400m frestyle relay

Matt King

Seattle, Washington

4x100m freestyle relay

Josh Matheny

Pittsburgh, PA

200m breastroke

Ryan Murphy

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

100m backstroke 200m backstroke

Blake Pieroni

Chesterton, IN

4x200m freestyle relay

Luca Urlando

Sacramento, CA

200m butterfly

Aaron Shackell

Carmel, IN

400m freestyle

Kieran Smith

Ridgefield, CT

400m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

Charlie Swanson

Richmond, VA

100m breaststroke

Luke Whitlock

Noblesville, IN

800m freestyle

The USA men's swimming squad is always stacked with a mix of world record holders, Olympic champions and fresh, exciting talents. Leading them will be Caeleb Dressel who has only won seven medals in two Olympic Games so far. But guess what? All of them are gold. Although he hasn't been in his best form in recent years, expect nothing less than gold from the world record holder.

Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Bobby Finke, and Hunter Armstrong combine for a strong veteran squad. All of them have Olympic experience behind them and will look to add to their medals tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Young guns such as Thomas Heilman, Carson Foster, and Chris Guiliano have made massive improvements in recent years, and are strong contenders for medals.

USA Swimming women's roster for Paris Olympics

Athlete

Hometown

Events qualified in

Phoebe Bacon

Chevy Chase, MD

200m backstroke

Katharine Berkoff

Missoula, MD

100m backstroke

Erika Connolly

Modesto, CA

4x100m freestyle relay

Kate Douglass

Pelham, NY

200m breastroke 200m IM 4x100m freestyle relay

Erin Grimmell

Bethesda, MD

200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

Katie Grumes

Las Vegas, NV

1500m freestyle 400m IM

Torri Huske

Arlington, VA

100m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay

Lilly King

Evansville, IN

100m breaststroke 200m breaststroke

Katie Ledecky

Bethesda, MD

400m freestyle 800m freestyle 1500m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

Paide Madden

Mobile, AL

400m freestyle 800m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

Simone Manuel

Sugar Land, TX

50m freestyle 4x100m freestyle relay

Anna Peplowski

Germantown Hills, IL

4x200m freestyle relay

Alex Sheckell

Carmel, IN

200m butterfly 4x200m freestyle relay

Regan Smith

Lakeville, MN

100m backstroke 200m backstroke 200m butterfly

Alex Walsh

Nashville, TN

200m IM

Gretchen Walsh

Nashville, TN

50m freestyle 100m freestyle 100m butterfly 4x100m freestyle relay

Emma Weber

Boulder, CO

100m breaststroke

Claire Weinstein

Las Vegas, NV

200m freestyle 4x200m freestyle relay

Abbey Weitzeil

Santa Clarita, Ca

4x100m freestyle relay

Emma Weyant

Sarasota, FL

400m IM

As always, Katie Ledecky will lead the charge of the USA women's swimming squad. She is joined by Lilly King who will be a favorite in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events after her blazing performances during the U.S. Olympic Trials. Paige Madden, Regan Smith, and Simone Manuel will be some of the other veteran swimmers in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh have been the rising stars of USA swimming in recent years. Along with Kate Douglas, the collegiate swimmers are overwhelming favorites for the Olympic crowns in 200m Individual Medley, 50 and 100m freestyle, and 4x100m freestyle relay events.

USA open water swimming roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

Athlete

Hometown

Event

Katie Grimes

Las Vegas, NV

Women's 10k

Mariah Denigan

Walton, KY

Women's 10k

Ivan Puskovitch

West Chester, PA

Men's 10k

Katie Grimes leads the charge of the USA open water squad. She qualified for the event after winning the bronze in women's 10k at the Fukuoka World Championships. However, it isn't the only event she will compete in Paris. Grimes is the first American swimmer to compete in both pool and open water swimming competitions and will race in the 1500m freestyle and 400m IM. She is joined by Mariah Denigan while Ivan Puskovitch will line up in the men's 10k event.

Swimming schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics

Following the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26, the swimming events will kickstart on July 27 with women's 100m butterfly where Gretchen Walsh can be spotted in action. The pool swimming events are continuously scheduled till August 4, following which open water competition will take place on August 8 and August 9.

Day

Events

July 27

Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Women's 100m Butterfly - Semifinals

Men's 400m Freestyle - Final

Women's 400m Freestyle - Final

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Semifinals

Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Final

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - Final

July 28

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 400m Medley - Heats

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 400m Medley - Final

Women's 100m Butterfly - Final

Men's 200m Freestyle - Semifinals

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Semifinals

Men's 100m Backstroke - Semifinals

Men's 100m Breaststroke - Final

Women's 200m Freestyle - Semifinals

July 29

Women's 400m Medley - Heats

Women's 100m Backstroke - Heats

Men's 800m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 400m Medley - Final

Men's 200m Freestyle - Final

Women's 100m Backstroke - Semifinals

Men's 100m Backstroke - Final

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Final

Women's 200m Freestyle - Final

July 30

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Men's 100m Freestyle - Semifinals

Men's 200m Butterfly - Semifinals

Women's 100m Backstroke - Final

Men's 800m Freestyle - Final

Women's 100m Freestyle - Semifinals

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Semifinals

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - Final

July 31

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heats

Men's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 100m Freestyle - Final

Men's 200m Butterfly - Final

Men's 200m Breaststroke - Final

Women's 1500m Freestyle - Final

Men's 200m Backstroke - Semifinals

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Semifinals

Women's 200m Butterfly - Semifinals

Men's 100m Freestyle - Final

August 1

Women's 200m Backstroke - Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 200m Medley - Heats

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Women's 200m Butterfly - Final

Men's 200m Backstroke - Final

Women's 200m Backstroke - Semifinals

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Final

Men's 200m Medley - Semifinals

Men's 50m Freestyle - Semifinals

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - Final

August 2

Men's 100m Butterfly - Heats

Women's 200m Medley - Heats

Women's 800m Freestyle - Heats

4x100m Mixed Medley - Heats

Men's 50m Freestyle - Final

Women's 200m Backstroke - Final

Men's 200m Medley - Final

Men's 100m Butterfly - Semifinals

Women's 200m Medley - Semifinals

August 3

Women's 50m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 1500m Freestyle - Heats

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - Heats

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay - Heats

Men's 100m Butterfly - Final

Women's 50m Freestyle - Semifinals

Women's 200m Medley - Final

Women's 800m Freestyle - Final

4x100m Mixed Medley - Final

August 4

Women's 50m Freestyle - Final Men's 1500m Freestyle - Final Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - Final Women's 4x100m Medley Relay - Final

August 8

Women's 10km Open Water

August 9

Men's 10km Open Water

