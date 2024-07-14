Fansided

Team USA track and field roster for 2024 Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson arrives

The fastest female sprinter of 2024 is coming to take her Olympic crown in Paris after missing the chance three years ago

By Zahid Rashid Dar

Sha'Carri Richardson headlines Team USA track and field roster for Paris Olympics 2024
Sha'Carri Richardson headlines Team USA track and field roster for Paris Olympics 2024 / Patrick Smith/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

USA track and field Olympic trials concluded on June 30 at the Hayward Field Stadium. For almost a week, the world saw American athletes go neck-to-neck in competition to book their place in the Paris Olympics. The competition also saw several records being reset including the women's 400m hurdles world record. 

The records keep getting broken and set, but very few rise back from setbacks like Sha'Carri Richardson does. The world champion was all set to battle Jamaicans for 100m Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics before she was suspended for marijuana usage, which she later claimed she took to cope with the death of her biological mother. A year later, she failed to qualify for the World Championships.

However, it has been a dream run for Richardson since the start of 2023. From winning her maiden international title at the Doha Diamond League to becoming the world champion, the 24-year-old proved her doubters wrong. Richardson stormed to a world-leading 10.71s at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and now, she is an overwhelming favorite to end a long drought of 100m Olympic gold for the USA in Paris.

USA Track and Field men's roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

100m

Athlete

Residence

Noah Lyles

Florida

Kenny Bednarek

Florida

Fred Kerley

Florida

200m

Athlete

Residence

Noah Lyles

Florida

Kenny Bednarek

Florida

Erriyon Knighton

Florida

400m

Athlete

Residence

Quincy Hall

Florida

Michael Norman

Southern California

Chris Bailey

Arkansas

800m

Athlete

Residence

Bryce Hoppel

Southwestern

Hobbs Kessler

Michigan

Brandon Miller

Pacific Northwest

1500m

Athlete

Residence

Cole Hocker

Oregon

Yared Nuguse

Colorado

Brandon Miller

Michigan

3000 Steeplechase

Athlete

Residence

Kenneth Rooks

Utah

Matthew Wilkinson

Arizona

James Corrigan

Southern California

5,000

Athlete

Residence

Grant Fisher

Utah

Abdihamid Nur

Arizona

Graham Blanks

Georgia

10,000

Athlete

Residence

Grant Fisher

Utah

Woody Kinciad

Oregon

Nico Young

Arizona

Marathon

Athlete

Residence

Conner Mantz

Utah

Clayton Young

Utah

Leonard Korir

Colorado

110m hurdles

Athlete

Residence

Grant Halloway

Florida

Freddie Crittenden

Arizona

Daniel Roberts

Kentucky

400m hurdles

Athlete

Residence

Rai Benjamin

New York

CJ Allen

Georgia

Trevor Bassitt

Ohio

High Jump

Athlete

Residence

Shelby McEwen

Southern

JuVaughn Harrison

Southern

Vernon Turner

Oklahoma

Pole Vault

Athlete

Residence

Sam Kendricks

Southern

Chirs Nilsen

New York

Jacob Wooten

Gulf

Long Jump

Athlete

Residence

Jeremiah Davis

Florida

Malcolm Ckemons

Pacific

Jarrison Lawson

Arkansas

Triple Jump

Athlete

Residence

Salif Mane

New Jersey

Russel Robinson

Florida

Donald Scott

Michigan

Shot Put

Athlete

Residence

Ryan Crouser

Arkansas

Joe Kovacs

New York

Payton Otterdahl

Dakota

Discuss

Athlete

Residence

Andrew Evans

Kentucky

Sam Mattis

Mid-Atlantic

Joseph Brown

Southwestern

Hammer Throw

Athlete

Residence

Daniel Haugh

New York

Rudy Winkler

New York

Javelin

Athlete

Residence

Curtis Thompson

New England

Decathlon

Athlete

Residence

Heath Baldwin

Michigan

Zach Ziemek

Wisconsin

Harrison Williams

North Carolina

Relay Pool (Athletes in addition to 100m, 200m, 400m runners)

Athlete

Residence

Christina Coleman

South Carolina

Bryce Deadmon

Gulf

Kyree King

Florida

Courtney Lindsey

Illinois

Vernon Norwood

Southern

Quincy Wilson

Potomac Valley

Noah Lyles will headline USA's sprinting medal aspirations alongside Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley. Lyles is an overwhelming favorite for the 200m gold, but he will have to battle and battle hard with Jamaicans over the 100m dash. Kerley is a medal contender over the 100m and has hit top form ahead of the Paris Olympics. So is Bednarek, who clocked lifetime best timings over both distances at the Olympic Trials in June.

USA field events will be headlined by two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, who is vying for a historic third consecutive gold medal. He is joined by his teammate Joe Kovacs, who would have the eyes on gold after settling for silver behind Crouser in the last two editions.

Grant Halloway is an overwhelming favorite for the 110m hurdles, and so is he for the world record in the distance. Rai Benjamin will headline one of the fiercest battles at the Paris Olympics over the 400m hurdles with Norway's Karsten Warholm and Brazil's Alison Dos Santos.


USA Track and Field men's roster for 2024 Paris Olympics

100

Athlete

Residence

Sha'Carri Richardson

Florida

Melissa Jefferson

Florida

Twanisha Terry

Florida

200

Athlete

Residence

Gabby Thomas

Texas Southern

Brittany Brown

Iowa

McKenzie Long

Ohio

400

Athlete

Residence

Kendall Ellis

Southern Carolina

Aaliyah Butler

Florida

Alexis Holmes

Connecticut

800

Athlete

Residence

Nia Akins

Pacific Northwest

Allie Wilson

Indiana

Juliette Whittaker

Potomac Valley

1500

Athlete

Residence

Nikki Hiltz

Arizona

Emily Mackay

New England

Elle St. Pierre

New England

3000 Steeplechase

Athlete

Residence

Valerie Constien

Colorado

Courtney Wayment

Utah

Marisa Howard

Snake River

5000

Athlete

Residence

Elise Cranny

Colorda

Karissa Schweizer

Oregon

Whittni Morgan

Utah

10,000

Athlete

Residence

Weini Kelati

Arizona

Parker Valby

Florida

Karissa Schweizer

Oregon

Marathon

Athlete

Residence

Fiona O'Keefe

North carolina

Emily Sisson

Arizona

Dakotah Lindwurm

Minneosta

100 hurdles

Athlete

Residence

Masai Russell

Upper Marlboro, MD

Alaysha Johnson

Southwester

Grace Stark

Michigan

400 hurdles

Athlete

Residence

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Southern Carolina

Anna Cockrell

Southwestern

Jasmine Jones

Georgia

High Jump

Athlete

Residence

Rachel Glenn

Southern California

Vashti Cunningham

Nevada

Pole Vault

Athlete

Residence

Bridget Williams

Virginia

Katie Moon

New York

Brynn King

Gulf

Long Jump

Athlete

Residence

Tara Davis-Woodhall

New York

Jasmine Moore

Florida

Monae' Nichols

Florida

Triple Jump

Athlete

Residence

Jasmine Moore

Florida

Keturah Orji

Georgia

Tori Franklin

Illinois

Shot Put

Athlete

Residence

Chase Jackson

New Mexico

Raven Saunders

South Carolina

Jaida Ross

Oregon

Discus

Athlete

Residence

Valarie Allman

Texas Southern

Jayden Ulrich

Ozark

Veronica Fraley

North Carolina

Hammer

Athlete

Residence

Annette Echikunwoke

Ohio

DeAnna Price

New York

Erin Reese

Indiana

Javelin

Athlete

Residence

Maggie Malone Hardin

New York

Heptathlon

Athlete

Residence

Anna Hall

Florida

Chari Hawkins

San Diego-Imperial

Taliyah Brooks

Arkansas

Relay Pool (Additional athltes)

Athlete

Residence

Kaylyn Brown

North Carolina

Tamari Davis

Florida

Quanera Hayes

North Carolina

Aleia Hobbs

Southern

Shamier Little

Arkansas

Isabella Whittaker

Potomac Valley

While Sha'Carri Richardson leads USA's hopes of a sprinting gold medal over the 100m, Gabby Thomas will battle the fastest 200m woman alive Shericka Jackson over the half-lap event. The two are the USA's biggest hopes of ending the Jamaican dominance over these events.

There's an event where the Americans won't be feeling nervous whatsoever; it's women's 400m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her world record for the fourth time at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and barring any unusual event, she may not just defend her Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, but break the world record again as well.

USA's gold medal hopes in the field events will rest on Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, and Katie Moon, all of whom are favorites in their respective events. Anna Hall will lead the Heptathlon competition.

Track and field schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics

Track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will start on August 1 with men's 20km racewalk. The highly anticipated events such as women's 100m will start on August 2 inside the iconic Stade de France Stadium. The track and field events will conclude on 11th August with the women's marathon.

Date

Event

August 1

Men's 20km Race Walk Final Women's 20km Race Walk Final

August 2

Women's 100m Preliminary Round

Women's 100m Round 1

Men's 1500m Round 1

Women's High Jump Qualification

Men's Hammer Throw Qualification

Men's Decathlon 100m

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Women's 800m Round 1

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Qualification

Women's Discus Throw Qualification

Men's Shot Put Qualification

Men's Decathlon High Jump

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's 10,000m Final

August 3

Men's 100m Preliminary Round

Men's 100m Round 1

Women's 800m Repechages

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault

Women's 5000m Round 1

Men's 1500m Repechages

Men's Pole Vault Qualification

Women's 100m Semifinals

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women's 100m Final

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Men's Shot Put Final

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final

August 4

Women's 200m Round 1

Women's 1500m Round 1

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Women's Hammer Throw Qualification

Men's Long Jump Qualification

Men's 400m Round 1

Women's 800m Semifinals

Men's 100m Semifinals

Men's 1500m Semifinals

Women's High Jump Final

Men's 100m Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

August 5

Women's 400m Round 1

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women's 200m Repechages

Women's 400m Hurdles Repechages

Men's 400m Repechages

Women's Pole Vault Qualification

Men's Discus Throw Qualification

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women's 200m Semifinals

Women's 800m Final

Women's Discus Throw Final

Men's Pole Vault Final

August 6

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women's 400m Repechages

Men's 110m Hurdles Repechages

Men's 400m Hurdles Repechages

Men's 200m Repechages

Women's Long Jump Qualification

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification

Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's 400m Semifinals

Women's 200m Final

Women's 5000m Final

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 1500m Final

Men's Long Jump Final

August 7

Mixed Team's 35km Race Walk Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 800m Round 1

Men's 5000m Round 1

Women's 1500m Repechages

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification

Men's High Jump Qualification

Men's Triple Jump Qualification

Women's 400m Semifinals

Men's 200m Semifinals

Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Women's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Final

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men's Discus Throw Final

August 8

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Repechages

Men's 800m Repechages

Women's Shot Put Qualification

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

Women's 1500m Semi-Finals

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's Long Jump Final

Men's 200m Final

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

Men's Javelin Throw Final

August 9

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women's 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Men's 800m Semifinals

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Women's 400m Final

Women's 10,000m Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women's Shot Put Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Men's Triple Jump Final

August 10

Men's Marathon Final

Women's 1500m Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 800m Final

Men's 5000m Final

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men's High Jump Final

August 11

Women's Marathon Final

Home/Track and Field