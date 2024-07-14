Team USA track and field roster for 2024 Olympics: Sha’Carri Richardson arrives
USA track and field Olympic trials concluded on June 30 at the Hayward Field Stadium. For almost a week, the world saw American athletes go neck-to-neck in competition to book their place in the Paris Olympics. The competition also saw several records being reset including the women's 400m hurdles world record.
The records keep getting broken and set, but very few rise back from setbacks like Sha'Carri Richardson does. The world champion was all set to battle Jamaicans for 100m Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics before she was suspended for marijuana usage, which she later claimed she took to cope with the death of her biological mother. A year later, she failed to qualify for the World Championships.
However, it has been a dream run for Richardson since the start of 2023. From winning her maiden international title at the Doha Diamond League to becoming the world champion, the 24-year-old proved her doubters wrong. Richardson stormed to a world-leading 10.71s at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and now, she is an overwhelming favorite to end a long drought of 100m Olympic gold for the USA in Paris.
USA Track and Field men's roster for 2024 Paris Olympics
100m
Athlete
Residence
Noah Lyles
Florida
Kenny Bednarek
Florida
Fred Kerley
Florida
200m
Athlete
Residence
Noah Lyles
Florida
Kenny Bednarek
Florida
Erriyon Knighton
Florida
400m
Athlete
Residence
Quincy Hall
Florida
Michael Norman
Southern California
Chris Bailey
Arkansas
800m
Athlete
Residence
Bryce Hoppel
Southwestern
Hobbs Kessler
Michigan
Brandon Miller
Pacific Northwest
1500m
Athlete
Residence
Cole Hocker
Oregon
Yared Nuguse
Colorado
Brandon Miller
Michigan
3000 Steeplechase
Athlete
Residence
Kenneth Rooks
Utah
Matthew Wilkinson
Arizona
James Corrigan
Southern California
5,000
Athlete
Residence
Grant Fisher
Utah
Abdihamid Nur
Arizona
Graham Blanks
Georgia
10,000
Athlete
Residence
Grant Fisher
Utah
Woody Kinciad
Oregon
Nico Young
Arizona
Marathon
Athlete
Residence
Conner Mantz
Utah
Clayton Young
Utah
Leonard Korir
Colorado
110m hurdles
Athlete
Residence
Grant Halloway
Florida
Freddie Crittenden
Arizona
Daniel Roberts
Kentucky
400m hurdles
Athlete
Residence
Rai Benjamin
New York
CJ Allen
Georgia
Trevor Bassitt
Ohio
High Jump
Athlete
Residence
Shelby McEwen
Southern
JuVaughn Harrison
Southern
Vernon Turner
Oklahoma
Pole Vault
Athlete
Residence
Sam Kendricks
Southern
Chirs Nilsen
New York
Jacob Wooten
Gulf
Long Jump
Athlete
Residence
Jeremiah Davis
Florida
Malcolm Ckemons
Pacific
Jarrison Lawson
Arkansas
Triple Jump
Athlete
Residence
Salif Mane
New Jersey
Russel Robinson
Florida
Donald Scott
Michigan
Shot Put
Athlete
Residence
Ryan Crouser
Arkansas
Joe Kovacs
New York
Payton Otterdahl
Dakota
Discuss
Athlete
Residence
Andrew Evans
Kentucky
Sam Mattis
Mid-Atlantic
Joseph Brown
Southwestern
Hammer Throw
Athlete
Residence
Daniel Haugh
New York
Rudy Winkler
New York
Javelin
Athlete
Residence
Curtis Thompson
New England
Decathlon
Athlete
Residence
Heath Baldwin
Michigan
Zach Ziemek
Wisconsin
Harrison Williams
North Carolina
Relay Pool (Athletes in addition to 100m, 200m, 400m runners)
Athlete
Residence
Christina Coleman
South Carolina
Bryce Deadmon
Gulf
Kyree King
Florida
Courtney Lindsey
Illinois
Vernon Norwood
Southern
Quincy Wilson
Potomac Valley
Noah Lyles will headline USA's sprinting medal aspirations alongside Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley. Lyles is an overwhelming favorite for the 200m gold, but he will have to battle and battle hard with Jamaicans over the 100m dash. Kerley is a medal contender over the 100m and has hit top form ahead of the Paris Olympics. So is Bednarek, who clocked lifetime best timings over both distances at the Olympic Trials in June.
USA field events will be headlined by two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, who is vying for a historic third consecutive gold medal. He is joined by his teammate Joe Kovacs, who would have the eyes on gold after settling for silver behind Crouser in the last two editions.
Grant Halloway is an overwhelming favorite for the 110m hurdles, and so is he for the world record in the distance. Rai Benjamin will headline one of the fiercest battles at the Paris Olympics over the 400m hurdles with Norway's Karsten Warholm and Brazil's Alison Dos Santos.
100
Athlete
Residence
Sha'Carri Richardson
Florida
Melissa Jefferson
Florida
Twanisha Terry
Florida
200
Athlete
Residence
Gabby Thomas
Texas Southern
Brittany Brown
Iowa
McKenzie Long
Ohio
400
Athlete
Residence
Kendall Ellis
Southern Carolina
Aaliyah Butler
Florida
Alexis Holmes
Connecticut
800
Athlete
Residence
Nia Akins
Pacific Northwest
Allie Wilson
Indiana
Juliette Whittaker
Potomac Valley
1500
Athlete
Residence
Nikki Hiltz
Arizona
Emily Mackay
New England
Elle St. Pierre
New England
3000 Steeplechase
Athlete
Residence
Valerie Constien
Colorado
Courtney Wayment
Utah
Marisa Howard
Snake River
5000
Athlete
Residence
Elise Cranny
Colorda
Karissa Schweizer
Oregon
Whittni Morgan
Utah
10,000
Athlete
Residence
Weini Kelati
Arizona
Parker Valby
Florida
Karissa Schweizer
Oregon
Marathon
Athlete
Residence
Fiona O'Keefe
North carolina
Emily Sisson
Arizona
Dakotah Lindwurm
Minneosta
100 hurdles
Athlete
Residence
Masai Russell
Upper Marlboro, MD
Alaysha Johnson
Southwester
Grace Stark
Michigan
400 hurdles
Athlete
Residence
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Southern Carolina
Anna Cockrell
Southwestern
Jasmine Jones
Georgia
High Jump
Athlete
Residence
Rachel Glenn
Southern California
Vashti Cunningham
Nevada
Pole Vault
Athlete
Residence
Bridget Williams
Virginia
Katie Moon
New York
Brynn King
Gulf
Long Jump
Athlete
Residence
Tara Davis-Woodhall
New York
Jasmine Moore
Florida
Monae' Nichols
Florida
Triple Jump
Athlete
Residence
Jasmine Moore
Florida
Keturah Orji
Georgia
Tori Franklin
Illinois
Shot Put
Athlete
Residence
Chase Jackson
New Mexico
Raven Saunders
South Carolina
Jaida Ross
Oregon
Discus
Athlete
Residence
Valarie Allman
Texas Southern
Jayden Ulrich
Ozark
Veronica Fraley
North Carolina
Hammer
Athlete
Residence
Annette Echikunwoke
Ohio
DeAnna Price
New York
Erin Reese
Indiana
Javelin
Athlete
Residence
Maggie Malone Hardin
New York
Heptathlon
Athlete
Residence
Anna Hall
Florida
Chari Hawkins
San Diego-Imperial
Taliyah Brooks
Arkansas
Relay Pool (Additional athltes)
Athlete
Residence
Kaylyn Brown
North Carolina
Tamari Davis
Florida
Quanera Hayes
North Carolina
Aleia Hobbs
Southern
Shamier Little
Arkansas
Isabella Whittaker
Potomac Valley
While Sha'Carri Richardson leads USA's hopes of a sprinting gold medal over the 100m, Gabby Thomas will battle the fastest 200m woman alive Shericka Jackson over the half-lap event. The two are the USA's biggest hopes of ending the Jamaican dominance over these events.
There's an event where the Americans won't be feeling nervous whatsoever; it's women's 400m hurdles. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lowered her world record for the fourth time at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and barring any unusual event, she may not just defend her Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, but break the world record again as well.
USA's gold medal hopes in the field events will rest on Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman, and Katie Moon, all of whom are favorites in their respective events. Anna Hall will lead the Heptathlon competition.
Track and field schedule for 2024 Paris Olympics
Track and field events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will start on August 1 with men's 20km racewalk. The highly anticipated events such as women's 100m will start on August 2 inside the iconic Stade de France Stadium. The track and field events will conclude on 11th August with the women's marathon.
Date
Event
August 1
Men's 20km Race Walk Final Women's 20km Race Walk Final
August 2
Women's 100m Preliminary Round
August 3
Men's 100m Preliminary Round
August 4
Women's 200m Round 1
August 5
Women's 400m Round 1
August 6
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
August 7
Mixed Team's 35km Race Walk Final
August 8
Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
August 9
Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
August 10
Men's Marathon Final
August 11
Women's Marathon Final