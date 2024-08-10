Team USA Women’s Basketball’s dominance only worth it if win streak reaches 61
When was the last time Team USA Women's Basketball lost a game?
Only three players on this year's Paris Olympics roster were alive the last time they lost. That was back in the 1992 Olympics when the Americans left with a bronze medal.
Now, Team USA looks to continue their dominant 60-game win streak against France in the battle for gold.
They are one game away from their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal. While many years have passed, Team USA has remained the most talented team in the world. No team that they have played against in Paris has come within single digits of them.
But will the win streak be celebrated without that 61st win? Not to A'ja Wilson at least.
“The winning streak doesn’t mean a lot. But to win it all, it means the world to me. I can’t really pay attention to a lot of streaks. I feel like that’s just added-on pressure. But to come here and keep the main thing the main thing and winning it, it’s something that going to mean the world to me. To continue to be a part of the legacy, the journey that this team, to wear this jersey and others that have here before me, is awesome. So, it’s going to mean a lot for us.”
Team USA Women's Basketball reaches 60-game Olympic win streak, now eyes golden 61
Even though Team USA has won games, it hasn't been as pretty as it looks on paper. They struggled with slow starts to games and some inconsistency on both ends of the court, especially in fast breaks. The team made many adjustments but finally found its stride against Australia in the semifinal. This time, the U.S. was aggressive defensively early on, which fueled them throughout the game and set the tone in their favor.
Australia shot just 36% from the field, but the Americans were all over the ball on defense and built a 30-point lead in the fourth quarter. It ended up being Team USA's second straight win without trailing in this Olympics.
With this year's roster, many wondered if passing would be an issue, considering the excellent shooters on the team. However, three of the starting five each had five assists, and the Americans had 31 assists against Australia. Everyone scored a basket except Diana Taurasi. If Team USA continues to move the ball this well, then they should be getting any team's defense flustered within minutes of the game.
Wilson and Breanna Stewart have been powerhouses for Team USA on both ends of the floor throughout this year's Olympics. As the two best players in the world, they have shown that they are even better when they share the court together.
"It's absolutely incredible," Stewart said. "I don't think I can even put it into words the fact that what we've done with USA Basketball with this national team, 60 straight wins. But this is the standard. When I first put that USA jersey on, I knew that it was gold or bust."
Against France, Team USA needs to keep up its defense and press the ball as much as possible. France shot 29.9% from the field in the semifinal, and if the Americans put force on the French's best scorers, Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes, then they could see the entire team struggling to score a bucket. However, the French also have a strong defense that forced 22 turnovers in the semifinals and a team that grabs lots of rebounds, as they had 19 offensive rebounds.
It cannot be forgotten that this Team USA team might be the best offensive team we have seen in basketball. Through five games, they have scored 174 baskets and dished 148 assists.
Sunday is going to mean a lot to Taurasi, as she is going for her sixth Olympic gold, which would make her the most decorated Olympic basketball player.
So now it is just a matter of if this team can win that 61st straight game. And when they do, it will be worth celebrating, but if they don't, it will be quite a concern for Team USA.