Team USA women's soccer schedule at the Olympics
Guided by one of the world's best, Emma Hayes, the United States Women's National Soccer Team heads to France this summer with one thing on its mind — reclaim the Olympic gold. Things could not have gone worse last summer in Australia and New Zealand at the Women's World Cup. With Vlatko Andonovski at the helm, the three-time world champions bowed out in the Round of 16, the first World Cup in which it didn't reach at least the semifinals.
Since then, pages have been turned. Leadership has changed hands both on and off the pitch. We've said farewell to legends, putting the spotlight on the next generation of stars. The Stars and Stripes haven't won gold since London 2012 when Carli Lloyd netted two to down Japan in the Gold Medal match at Wembley Stadium. The bar is always high when you don the U.S. crest. From what we've gathered, they understand it and are up to the task.
Here is what the USWNT's schedule looks like with the gold medal in its sights.
USWNT's 2024 Olympic schedule
Group Stage Matchday #1:
USWNT vs. Zambia
Date/Time: July 25, 3:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Stade de Nice (Nice, France)
How to watch: USA Network, Peacock
Group Stage Matchday #2
USWNT vs. Germany
Date/Time: July 28, 3:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Stade Vélodrome (Marseille, France)
How to watch: USA Network, Peacock
Group Stage Matchday #3
USWNT vs. Australia
Date/Time: July 31, 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Stade Vélodrome (Marseille, France)
How to watch: E!, Peacock
Post-Group Stage notes:
If the USWNT advances as the winners from Group B it'll see the runner-up from Group C (Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil) in the quarterfinals on August 3.
A runner-up finish in Group B would book a date with the runner-up from Group A (France, Canada, Colombia, New Zealand) on the quarterfinal Saturday. Finishing in third place puts a place in the final eight in jeopardy with the potential of clashing with the Group A or Group C victors for a spot in the semifinals.