Team USA women's soccer roster: Star-studded front three leads the way
Only one nation has more than one gold medal in women's football -- the United States. Never has the Red, White, and Blue not medaled at the Olympics. Though, with that being said, last time out was its best showing.
In fact, like the last World Cup, it was its worst showing on the Olympic stage. Well, what does U.S. Soccer do eyeing a rebound? All they did was hire a serial winner from one of the biggest club teams in the world, the kind of coach we all want the USMNT to put into place prior to the 2026 World Cup on home soil.
After watching from across the pond and being in charge for just two matches, Emma Hayes made the decision on the 18 she'll be taking to Western Europe on June 26. No Alex Morgan. Why? Because there are hungry youngsters who can provide much more than a forward who has struggled in front of the net all year at the club level. Only six players are 30 or older. It is the fourth-youngest roster the USA has ever sent to the Olympics and the youngest since 2008, a team that included a 20-year-old Tobin Heath.
Now, before the opening whistle, here's a run-through of what the roster looks like and what we think should be the first-choice XI from the jump.
USWNT's 18-player roster for the 2024 Olympics
Note: Catarina Macario made the initial roster of 18 but was deemed unable to prepare physically for the Olympic tournament due to irritation in her right knee.
Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy
Defenders: Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett, Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey
Forwards: Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw
Alternates: Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune, Emily Sams
Emma Hayes' first choice starting XI for the Olympics
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Back four: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Jenna Nighswonger
Midfield three: Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan (C)
Front three: Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman
You can watch all the USWNT's matches live on the networks of NBC. All three group stage matches will be broadcast live on USA Network and streamed on Peacock.