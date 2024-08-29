Teams aren’t letting the Packers work their magic undeterred again
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers have gotten away with manipulating the NFL's 53-man roster cutdown deadline for quite some time now. But this offseason, teams around the league ostensibly caught up to their sorcery.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers lost three players via waivers: Grant DuBose, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Royce Newman.
The Miami Dolphins claimed DuBose. Meanwhile, the New York Giants scooped up Johnson, and Newman landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Long story short, none of the trio cleared the waiver wire, something the Packers were presumably hoping for to sign them to the practice squad.
Green Bay hadn't seen someone get claimed since losing utility man Taysom Hill to the New Orleans Saints, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. However, that happened in 2017, so DuBose, Johnson and Newman mark the end of a considerably long trend. But considering all three had admirable preseason showings, the Packers may have wanted them to slip through the cracks.
After finding creative ways to exploit waivers for so long, rival front offices have closed in on the Packers' tactics. Whatever witchcraft Green Bay has conjured up over the years flew under the radar, but not anymore.
Nonetheless, the Packers have been playing a dangerous game for a while, though it's worked in their favor -- until now.
Johnson, a safety the Packers selected in the seventh round of the 2023 draft, amassed eight total tackles and a 24-yard fumble recovery this preseason. The 24-year-old defensive back showed enough in his exhibition reps to get picked up by the Giants.
DuBose, a fellow 2023 seventh-rounder, racked up five receptions on nine targets for 66 scoreless yards. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has an intriguing blend of size and route-running talent, which is why the Dolphins took a flier on him.
Newman, an offensive lineman the Packers spent a fourth-round pick on in 2021, displayed tremendous pass protection skills this preseason. His 84.7 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade reflected his superb efforts, which will be a welcome addition for the Buccaneers.
Overall, the Packers saw three decent players walk out the door for nothing. Perhaps this will prompt them to change their team-building philosophy moving forward.