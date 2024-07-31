4 teams who should take a flier on Lonzo Ball after clearing significant hurdle in multi-year injury recovery
Lonzo Ball's time in Chicago may be up.
Ball, who signed a four-year deal with the Bulls back in 2021, has only played 35 games in a Chicago Bulls jersey due to a nagging knee injury that has kept him out of the court for the duration of his contract. He last played in January 2022. The former No. 2 is gearing up to return this season after missing nearly two years of action.
Ball picked up his player option for the upcoming season and is working hard to make a total return after missing the past two seasons. However, he has now been cleared for full contact and seems likely to be back on the court next season.
However, the Bulls' backcourt is crowded with the recent addition of Josh Giddey. The emergence of Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White, along with Zach Lavine returning from his injury, makes it harder for the Bulls to puzzle Ball into their rotation.
When healthy, the 6-foot-6 point guard has shown he is a great player who can take over the game with his defense and playmaking.
Several teams shuld be willing to take a flier on the 26-year-old point guard if the Bulls look to trade him. Considering that the Bulls are looking to the future, moving his $85 million contract makes all the sense in the world for Chicago.
4. Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards are in year two of what is expected to be a lofty rebuild. The franchise hit the reset switch in 2021 after trading former all-star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns; they won't be playing for anything significant for a long time.
The Wizard could be the ideal place for Ball to reignite his career.
The Wizard's current guard rotation took a significant hit, with Tyus Jones departing for free agency, and Jordan Poole's poor play from the season prior may make it hard for anyone to survive.
Pitt rookie Carlito Carrington will be waiting in the wings but has a lot to learn and Malcolm Brogdon will likely serve as a trade chip for the Wizards, opening up playing time for Ball to show that he can still play at a high level.
Ball doesn't have the same fanfare he once had when entering the league. However, if traded to DC, he can still be an electric player and cement himself as a piece of the Washington Wizards' future.
3. Milwaukee Bucks
Going from a basement dweller to a potential title contender, the Milwaukee Bucks could shake up their guard depth by moving to acquire Lonzo Ball.
If traded to Milwaukee, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers will instantly get a solid backup point guard. With his elite court vision, he has shown he can be a great passer, defender, and shooter.
He can even start alongside or play minutes next to a Dame in specific lineups, creating nightmare scenarios for any team they face up with how dangerous a Ball-Lillard backcourt can be.
The Bucks lack depth at the position, with just Lillard coming off an Achilles tendon injury and Delon Wright, who is solid. However, maybe Ball is the secret piece that helps give over the top.
2. Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are another team looking to build to the future after failing to compete for a spot in the postseason. They could take a chance on Lonzo Ball to be their guard of the future.
Ball's unique playstyle would complement a younger Raptors team with many young players, including RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickly and Scottie Barnes. His ability to switch to defense would help give the Raptors a defensive edge against any team, as Ball has shown he can clamp down any point guard.
He fits their timeline, and his ability to initiate the fast break could help turn the young Raptors into a squad no one wants to play.
1. San Antonio Spurs
With the Spurs looking to build the best possible team around a franchise cornerstone, Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs can solidify the point guard position for the long term by moving to bring in Ball from the Chicago Bulls.
Spurs showed last season that they were missing a quality guard who could pass and defend at a high level, and with Ball's unique skill set, he can be a significant asset in Greg Poppovich's offense, helping Wembanyama's development and turning the Spurs back into the
Considering that the Spurs have a young guard waiting in the wings in Stephon Castle and signed Chris Paul to a one-year deal, it would make a lot of sense to add Ball to that mix, as he would serve as a low-risk, high-reward player for them.