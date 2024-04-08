4 teams that should swoop in and outbid Dolphins for Odell Beckham Jr.
While reported mutual interest between the Miami Dolphins and veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. exists, a deal has yet to be finalized, and these four teams should waste no time swooping in to try and outbid them for his services.
By Lior Lampert
Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill may have jumped the gun last week when he took to social media to alert the masses that Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking his talents to South Beach for the 2024 NFL season.
But no deal has been finalized yet — meaning Beckham is still a free agent.
However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said that the Dolphins are “trying pretty hard” to sign the veteran receiver and have made “at least one contract offer, possibly two” to Beckham.
“They’re not quite there yet,” Fowler adds before pointing out there is mutual interest between Beckham and Miami.
Beckham signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens around this time last offseason and failed to live up to the lofty expectations set forth by his lucrative salary, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.
Nevertheless, Beckham is still a talented wideout who could benefit from a change of scenery, which is why the Dolphins are trying so hard to add him to their roster. Although, these four teams should waste no time swooping in to outbid Miami if the two sides fail to find common ground on a contract.
4. New Orleans Saints
Following the decision to release 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints have a void to fill at the wide receiver position, paving the way for Beckham to slot into a presumed starting role for a playoff-contending team that finished 9-8 last season.
While the Saints have All-Pro special teamer Rashid Shaheed on the depth chart, who showed flashes as a field-stretching deep threat in 2023 thanks to his blazing speed, he only logged 58 percent of their offensive snaps this past year despite Thomas missing seven games due to injury.
Adding Beckham to thrive in the short-to-intermediate passing game alongside Shaheed and talented third-year wideout Chris Olave would complement their skill sets and form an intriguing receiving trio.
A New Orleans native and LSU alum, Beckham joining the Saints would be an exciting homecoming story and potentially put him on a path to finish his NFL career in his hometown, something many players wish they could say when it comes time to hang up the cleats.
3. Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants fans, look away. The idea of seeing Beckham donning the navy blue star of the Dallas Cowboys on his helmet will upset many, but this almost became a reality last season, with reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz saying the two sides had “positive discussions” before the veteran ultimately latched onto the Ravens.
Could we see Beckham and the Cowboys pick up where they previously left off?
After releasing wide receiver Michael Gallup this offseason, the Cowboys need to add receiving talent behind All-Pro CeeDee Lamb and veteran Brandin Cooks, potentially opening the door for Beckham to slot into a vital role on a dynamic Dallas offensive unit that ranked first in points per game last year (30.1).
The Cowboys have won exactly 12 games in three straight seasons, meaning Beckham would also have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl on a team that boasts one of the most complete and talented rosters in the NFL should he sign with Dallas.
Moreover, it would allow Beckham to face the team that drafted him (Giants) at least twice a year as he looks to exact revenge on them following a bad breakup that ended with him getting traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
2. New York Jets
The New York Jets were on the short list of teams in the mix for Beckham last offseason before he chose to sign with the Ravens and were his top choice, as evidenced by him reportedly giving them a chance to match the offer he received from Baltimore, per Connor Hughes of SNY.
However, the Jets elected to pass up on the opportunity after signing Allen Lazard to a lucrative multi-year contract and Mecole Hardman (who they traded after only playing five games for the team). Alas, the duo caught a combined 24 passes in 2023, a far cry from what many hoped they would do in their first year in New York.
The Jets added veteran wide receiver Mike Williams in free agency this offseason to address their lack of dynamic playmakers behind third-year standout Garrett Wilson. But he is recovering from a torn ACL, creating a need for additional pass-catching depth.
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing a vital role in the recruitment process of Beckham last offseason and set to return from a torn Achilles he suffered just four snaps into the 2023 campaign, joining forces now would make plenty of sense for all parties involved as the Jets look to establish themselves as title contenders this year.
1. Buffalo Bills
From one AFC East rival to another, the Buffalo Bills could benefit from adding a proven veteran receiver like Beckham, especially after the offseason departures of four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Who is Josh Allen going to throw to in 2024? Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Mack Hollins currently top the Bills receiver depth chart, accompanied by ascending second-year tight end and de facto wideout Dalton Kincaid. Yikes.
While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have proven that you can win a Super Bowl with a lack of pass catchers, they are the exception to the norm. Buffalo would be wise to avoid putting themselves in a similar position, and signing Beckham would be a step in the right direction.
Beckham would undoubtedly be the No. 1 receiver on a Bills team that is a perennial conference contender as long as Allen is under center, barring the team adding a high-profile wide receiver via the NFL Draft or trade market, and would be allowed to prove he still has plenty of gas left in the tank as someone who can contribute to winning.