Tee Higgins can’t be happy with Bengals after hearing Ja’Marr Chase contract update
By Lior Lampert
Hopefully, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins didn't watch team owner Mike Brown speak at the 2024 media luncheon.
On Monday, Brown addressed reporters, answering various queries concerning the state of the franchise. One question kindled a response that Higgins can't be thrilled with, reminding him of his failed contract negotiations with the Bengals this offseason.
Brown discussed where Cincinnati stands regarding extension talks with Pro Bowl wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Based on his comments, the Bengals are singing a different tune about their urgency for getting a deal done with him compared to Higgins:
"This may take a while. We are going to bend over backward to get it done," Brown said about signing Chase to a long-term pact.
Yikes. A day before Bengals veterans report for training camp, Higgins presumably hears Brown openly prioritizing Chase. While we can't fault the Cincy principal proprietor/president for his stance, the remarks will understandably frustrate the 2020 second-round pick.
Tee Higgins ought to be frustrated in light of Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension update
Higgins and the Bengals were in a contractual deadlock, which ended with the 25-year-old signing the franchise tag for 2024 in June. Nonetheless, the deadline to extend to a multi-year deal came and went last week.
In other words, Higgins will likely be hitting the open market next spring when his fellow teammate and pass-catcher gets a massive payday. That must sting on multiple levels for the former.
First, Chase immediately supplanted Higgins on the depth chart upon reaching the NFL and joining the Bengals. And now, the 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year is first in the organizational pecking order.
Moreover, if/when Chase and Cincinnati reach an agreement, it could spell the end for Higgins in the Jungle after the upcoming campaign. The latter has to be displeased with Brown's proclamation, especially given the circumstances.
Chase ranks seventh in the league in receiving yards (3,717) and tied for second in touchdowns in that span (29). His on-field dominance and connection with Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow since their collegiate playing days make Brown's sentiments warranted.
Regardless, Higgins will only be more disgruntled about how his situation played out -- knowing what Brown's willing to do to secure Chase.