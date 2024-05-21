Tee Higgins reportedly putting his foot down as he waits for Bengals to satisfy trade request
The Cincinnati Bengals won't have wide receiver Tee Higgins at organized team activities next week as he pressures the team to either trade him or hand him an extension.
Higgins is the only player given the franchise tag this year who hasn't signed an extension. According to Adam Schefter, he has no intention of signing his franchise tender in the meantime, making him ineligible to participate in OTAs.
The Bengals have until July 15 to sign Higgins to a long-term extension. If he caves and agrees to play on the franchise tag, he'll make $21.8 million. The future security of a new contract is far more valuable to him than that paycheck. If he can't get it from Cincinnati, he wants to be traded to a team that will.
The Bengals haven't shown signs of honoring the trade request and extension talks thus far haven't resulted in an agreement. So, this has become a game of chicken between the player and the team. Cincinnati risks missing one of their top targets if he continues to sit out. Higgins risks losing a whole lot of money if this drags on.
Tee Higgins missing OTAs is all part of his staring contest with the Bengals
There isn't a whole lot of incentive for Higgins to rush and sign the tender. Missing OTAs isn't the end of the world. It's often preferred by veterans.
At this point, it's less about the practice time and more about the state of the relationship between Higgins and the Bengals. He wants to be paid like a top wide receiver but the team is getting ready to extend Ja'Marr Chase and investing in Higgins is a far bigger uncertainty.
Higgins had 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, but his production dipped in 2023 with 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. Tyler Boyd dropped him to third in receiving yards with Chase continuing to lead the way.
It's tough to evaluate Higgins' true earning potential or even trade value because he's been playing second fiddle to Chase most of his career.
Not signing the tender and missing OTAs isn't the death knell for Higgins time in Cincinnati but it's certainly not a resolution.