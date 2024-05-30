Tee Higgins shares cryptic IG post amid WRs getting paid
One major focus of this NFL offseason had to do with wide receivers needing to get paid. Several of the game's best wideouts including Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb were all extension-eligible and looking for their big paydays.
While those three in particular have yet to get paid, a pair of wideouts have gotten new deals in the last couple of days alone. The Houston Texans gave Nico Collins a big three-year deal on Tuesday, and then Thursday's news saw the Miami Dolphins give Jaylen Waddle an even bigger three-year deal.
Collins and Waddle getting the bag meant that Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was going to be jealous. Higgins is a special case as he's set to play on the Franchise Tag without an extension while the other players are still on their rookie deals. It's safe to say Higgins is running out of patience waiting for his moment as you can see on his latest Instagram post.
Tee Higgins wants to be next in line after pair of WRs got paid
"I tell em no, they can't wait to call me selfish." I mean, tell us how you feel without really telling us how you feel, Tee!
Higgins is on the Franchise Tag which is essentially a one-year deal worth upwards of $21 million. While that's a good amount of money, Collins and Waddle both got substantial raises from that figure and more guaranteed years. Obviously, Higgins wants the long-term security.
The 25-year-old is overshadowed often by his partner in crime, Ja'Marr Chase, but he's a crucial part of the operation in Cincinnati. Higgins' presence is part of why Chase is able to put up the monster numbers he has in the NFL as defenses have to worry about him ever so slightly. Plus, even for a WR2, Higgins has put up some gaudy numbers.
His production this past season was down as he set career lows with 42 receptions, 652 yards, and five touchdowns, but he put up these numbers in just 12 games played. He missed five due to injury. Higgins' yards per game were down from his career norms, but he did set a career-high with 15.6 yards per reception.
He might be mostly a WR2, but Higgins has put up 900+ yards in three of his four seasons. He almost certainly would've gotten there in 2023 had he not missed time. He's put up similar numbers to Waddle, yet Waddle got his money while Higgins is waiting for his big extension.
The Bengals need Higgins if they want their offense to be as dynamic as NFL fans have become accustomed to, so hopefully both sides can come to an agreement as soon as possible. Bengals fans want that, and surely Higgins does too.