How much longer can Tennessee keep Joe Milton III at QB over Nico Iamaleava?
It is not going to happen immediately, but we should all prepare for Joe Milton III to give way to Nico Iamaleava at the starting quarterback position for the Tennessee Volunteers football team.
By John Buhler
Prepare yourselves to live in a world where true freshman Nico Iamaleava starts games at quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers over sixth-year senior Joe Milton III.
Tennessee is a college football program on the come-up under Josh Heupel during his third year in Knoxville. Rocky Top took a turn for the better with Hendon Hooker as their star quarterback over the more talented Milton. Well, eventually that talent has to manifest itself into productivity. When the lights are on, Milton shrinks and struggles to hit the broadside of the barn with his rocket right arm.
So when will it be The Nico Iamaleava Show going forward for the Volunteers? This season or next?
Tennessee football: When will Nico Iamaleava take over for Joe Milton III?
In Tennessee's convincing Week 4 victory over UTSA, Milton completed 18-of-31 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had five carries for 89 yards and an additional trip to pay dirt on the afternoon. Iamaleava did play some in garbage time, but you have to remember that Tennessee already has one loss on the season in conference play to its traditional rival in Florida.
If you look at the Vols' schedule, you have to figure out where their second loss is coming and go from there. Even if you include Vanderbilt at the end of the season, every SEC game the Vols have left is to some degree loseable. I doubt they will fall to South Carolina next week, but you better believe their second loss of the year will come right around the Third Saturday in October vs. arch rival Alabama.
So for me, I think the right time for Heupel to pivot is after Milton's second loss as the starter. By that point, Tennessee is playing for 2024 and beyond. It may be a tough pill for a patient Milton to swallow, but the longer Heuple delays ripping the band-aid off, the likelier Iamaleava contemplates hitting the transfer portal. He probably won't, but you can't leave that to chance. Just play the new mega talent.
All I know is it will be painfully obvious when it is time for Tennessee to make a change at quarterback.