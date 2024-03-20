Tennessee March Madness Schedule: When do the Volunteers play next? (updated March 20)
The Tennessee Volunteers clinched the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Here is the team's schedule for March Madness.
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Tennessee Volunteers made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but their run came to an end at the hands of the No. 15 Florida Atlantic Owls. This is a men's basketball program that has never won the NCAA Tournament, let alone made it past the Elite Eight.
This season, Tennessee finished in first place in the SEC, but was eliminated in the conference tournament quarterfinals by the Texas A&M Aggies. Even so, the Volunteers hold a 24-8 record, which was good enough to land them the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. Can they make it to the Final Four for the first time ever, and win a national championship?
Let's take a look at Tennessee's schedule for March Madness.
Tennessee March Madness Schedule
Round of 64: vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (Thursday, Sept. 21 at 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT)
Tennessee's first opponent in the NCAA Tournament are the No. 15 Saint Peter's Peacocks. Two years ago, Saint Peter's went on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight under head coach Shaheen Holloway, who has since left the program to coach the Seton Hall Pirates. Now, Bashir Mason took Saint Peter's to the NCAA Tournament in his second season. Sophomore forward Corey Washington leads the way, averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games played.
Who will Tennessee play next in March Madness?
If Tennessee is to advance out of the first round, they will face the winner of the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (20-12) vs. No. 10 Colorado State Rams (25-10) matchup. Texas failed to make it past the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, losing to the Kansas State Wildcats. As for Colorado State, they won their First Four matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers with a 67-42 win to earn the No. 10 seed in the Midwest Region.
