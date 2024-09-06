Tennessee vs. NC State: Are the Volunteers upset-proof against the Wolfpack?
Saturday's Duke’s Mayo Kickoff between the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack promises to be an intriguing clash between two top-25 teams with much to prove.
Coming off contrasting Week 1 wins, both programs face their first real test of the season, with Tennessee riding high after a dominant performance. Meanwhile NC State looks to build on a shaky but promising opener.
The neutral-site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers plenty of storylines and a glimpse into how these teams might fare the rest of the season.
Quarterback Duel: Nico Iamaleava vs. Grayson McCall
The biggest headline of this game revolves around the quarterbacks, each with a unique narrative. For Tennessee, true freshman Nico Iamaleava exploded onto the scene in his first career start, going 22-of-28 for 314 yards and three touchdowns against Chattanooga.
The hype around Iamaleava is undeniable, and his confidence was evident as he started the game 10-for-10. Though Chattanooga is an FCS opponent, Iamaleava’s command of the offense and chemistry with his playmakers indicate that he’s more than ready for tougher competition.
On the other side, NC State quarterback Grayson McCall is a seasoned veteran looking to make his mark in a new program.
After transferring from Coastal Carolina, McCall showed rust in the opener but ultimately put up an impressive stat line: 318 passing yards and three touchdowns. His leadership was critical as the Wolfpack overcame a slow start to defeat Western Carolina 38-21, but McCall will need to be sharper against a Tennessee defense that looked stout in Week 1.
Both quarterbacks have a lot to prove: Iamaleava wants to show that his dominant debut was no fluke, while McCall aims to solidify his position as a top-tier signal-caller in his new surroundings. This matchup may very well come down to which quarterback can make fewer mistakes and manage the game effectively.
Explosive offenses with key playmakers
Tennessee's offense was nothing short of electric in Week 1, racking up 718 total yards, including a staggering 406 passing yards. Iamaleava's performance set a program record for the most yards thrown in a single half, and he had plenty of help.
Running back Dylan Sampson was equally dominant, rushing for 124 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries. The dynamic between Iamaleava and Sampson provides a balanced attack that will challenge NC State’s defense on multiple fronts.
For NC State, McCall’s top target, wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, will be the focal point. Concepcion, who had 121 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1, has elite speed and great hands, making him a nightmare for defensive backs. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel acknowledged the challenge Concepcion presents, praising his explosiveness and versatility.
If the Wolfpack can get Concepcion involved early and often, it will open up their offense and create opportunities for running back Jordan Waters, who had a solid 123-yard, two-touchdown performance in the opener.
Defensive Battle: Tennessee's Strength vs. NC State's Experience
On the defensive side, Tennessee boasts one of the top pass rushers in the country in James Pearce Jr. The Volunteers' defense held Chattanooga to just three points, applying constant pressure on the quarterback and controlling the line of scrimmage. However, they’ll face a much stiffer test against McCall, who is adept at extending plays and finding open receivers downfield.
NC State's defense, while showing vulnerability in Week 1, particularly against Western Carolina quarterback Cole Gonzales, is a veteran unit with experience across all three levels. The Wolfpack’s secondary, led by four senior starters, will need to step up to disrupt Iamaleava’s rhythm. Defensive pressure will be key—if NC State can make Iamaleava uncomfortable in the pocket and force him into tough throws, they may be able to slow down the high-octane Tennessee offense.
Keys to the Game
For Tennessee, the key to victory lies in maintaining offensive balance. Iamaleava has shown he can sling the ball around, but establishing the run game with Sampson will help keep NC State’s defense honest and open up play-action opportunities. On defense, applying pressure to McCall and forcing turnovers could quickly turn the tide in their favor.
For NC State, it’s all about avoiding another slow start. The Wolfpack cannot afford to fall behind early against a team as explosive as Tennessee. McCall must be efficient, and Concepcion will need to be involved early. Defensively, NC State’s veteran secondary must contain Tennessee’s passing attack and limit the big plays that could quickly shift momentum.
Prediction and Final Thoughts
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Tennessee enters this game with an 88 percent chance to win, and oddsmakers favor the Volunteers by 6.5 points.
While NC State showed resilience in Week 1, their struggles against a dual-threat quarterback are concerning, especially with Iamaleava coming off a stellar debut. Tennessee’s offense simply has too many weapons, and unless NC State can keep pace offensively, it will be difficult for them to pull off the upset.
Tennessee should continue its strong start to the season with a hard-fought win in Charlotte, though McCall and the Wolfpack have the talent to keep things close for most of the game. Expect a high-scoring affair that highlights the growth of two quarterbacks at very different stages of their careers.