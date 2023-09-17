Terrell Owens fires back at Stephen A Smith after ESPN host's threat
Stephen A. Smith threatened Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens and Owens didn't hesitate to fire back at the reporter's petty comment.
Terrell Owens is not someone you want to mess with, and that includes ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who resorted to petulant behavior through Twitter.
The ESPN First Take host threatened to "expose" Owens after Owens responded to a fan praising former First Take host Max Kellerman. Smith referred to Owens as a "sorry ass," which Owens naturally was angry over, and rightfully so.
"Expose Owens?" For what? "Sorry Ass"? That's teenage girl-level type of tweeting right there from someone who considers himself an individual who can take any criticism. Moreover, as it pertains to Kellerman, Smith said on the Joe Budden Podcast that he and Kellerman "didn't like working with one another" and proceeded to throw Kellerman under the bus even further.
“I had mad respect for him from the standpoint of white dude, highly intelligent, Ivy League–educated from Columbia. Smart as a whip. Can talk his ass off. Can talk about anything. I get all that. But you weren’t an athlete, and you weren’t a journalist. And the absence of the two components left people wondering ‘Why should we listen to you?’" Smith said.
Why should they listen to Max? So what that he wasn't an athlete or journalist? What does that have to do with anything? In short, that's just plain arrogant and ignorant.
Terell Owens didn't hold back when going after Stephen A. Smith for his cheap shot tweet
Smith did say that he would stand down, but not before once again calling Owens a "sorry ass," meaning he wanted to have the last word but not before he threw another insult. This only pissed Owens off further, as it should have.
Additionally, it was also reported that Owens says Smith disclosed sensitive information on air without his consent, which has the potential to land in a lawsuit. If this is indeed true, then Smith isn't as innocent as he claims to be. It would also be irresponsible not to mention how Smith has been a bit sensitive on the air recently, as athletes have been responding to him, and it's left him fuming.
Take Lonzo Ball, for example. Smith reported that Ball struggles to “get up from the sitting position” due to the knee injuries. Ball responded, as he should have, only for Smith to get angry and fire back with unnecessary comments. Ball was only responding to the fact he couldn't get up from the sitting position, but Smith decided to shift the narrative, only leading to more outrage from the public.
Clearly, there is no love lost between Owens and Smith. As of right now, it would probably be best if they stayed away from each other. Knowing Smith, he probably won't do that.