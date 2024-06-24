Terry McLaurin is already sold on Jayden Daniels as Commanders' QB1
By John Buhler
All signs point to Jayden Daniels being the next star in the nation's capital. The No. 2 overall pick out of LSU is a Heisman Trophy winner, but seems to be well on his way towards taking the long-suffering Washington Commanders franchise to new heights. He joins the team at a great time, one featuring a ton of optimism surrounding head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Adam Peters and himself.
Of course, Daniels is just a rookie and has to win over the respect of the veteran players making up much of the roster. One such player of note is Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Arguably the most underrated receiver in the NFL, McLaurin had nothing but glowing things to say about Daniels while speaking with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. Daniels seems to be the real deal.
If Daniels is as advertised, the Commanders could go from bottom-feeder to contender in an instant.
"It seemed like he knew the entire offense when he got there. He’s in there calling the huddles during the walk-throughs. He’s in there calling the plays and he’s extremely confident. And it’s a testament to his preparation and the studying he did on his own. But also, I just think the kid loves ball and he has a good feel for the game. So, I think he really came in with the right mindset and energy and guys are already gravitating toward him.”
McLaurin is thoroughly impressed with Daniels growth and determination as a former college star.
"He started out at Arizona State, goes to LSU, has a good first year, but that second year he takes off, man, and he wins the Heisman — he has them in contention for the playoffs. He’s just used to winning and used to what it looks like to be a really successful player. And as a leader and as his wide receiver, I just want to be the best player I can for him. So, I’m going to push him and I know he’s going to push me."
But perhaps most importantly, Daniels learned how to be a pro at LSU and Arizona State before that.
“But you don’t have to tell him what to do when it comes to practice. He’s out there early, he’s getting warmed up, and if he doesn’t like a rep that went down in practice, he’s like, hey Terry, let’s come over here let’s get this rep again. … And I think that’s a testament to his work ethic and how he tries to prepare each and every day in practice — because he treats every practice and every rep like it’s a game-rep situation.”
Here is a YouTube clip of the full interview between McLaurin and Van Pelt over on SportsCenter.
Daniels was the right pick for the Commanders to make, but how soon before they are good again?
Terry McLaurin all-in on Jayden Daniels as Washington Commanders' QB
For the first time in ages, Washington doesn't feel like a dead franchise. New ownership has injected this team with some much-needed juice. Hiring Quinn and Peters as the head coach and general manager of the operation leads me to believe that Daniels will be in good hands. Throughout his college career, he has shown to take great coaching. He will certainly be getting that in Washington.
As far as McLaurin is concerned, his game could be elevated to new heights with improved quarterback play. The former Ohio State standout was always able to get his, but you have to wonder how much better he could be in the pantheon of the sport with a better quarterback throwing him the ball. During his second season at LSU, Daniels showed everyone that he could undeniably spin it.
Overall, Daniels was the smart and logical pick to make at No. 2. While there are no guarantees that he will be as good as the guy picked right before him (Caleb Williams) and immediately after him (Drake Maye), this was about as clear of a decision for Peters and his front office to make. Daniels could be the next Lamar Jackson, but he is just himself, then I am sure Washington is going to love that a ton.
If Daniels plays like he did last season for LSU, then maybe the Commanders are a playoff team?