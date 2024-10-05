Texans leaning all the way into revenge game for Stefon Diggs against Bills
Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season is already off to an explosive start thanks to a thrilling Thursday Night Football matchup. The biggest game of the week from the AFC side is set for a potential conference championship game as the Buffalo Bills (3-1) go on the road to take on the Houston Texans (3-1).
This game means more to the Texans than a win against a high-power AFC team. Texans wide receiver Nico Collins said he and the rest of the team want to win this game on Sunday for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
“We know it's a big game for Stef,” Collins said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “We know what we gotta do, we gotta go out here and win for Stef. I’m happy for my dog. I’m happy that he’s part of the Texans, but know this game means a lot to him. I feel like it’s only right for us to go out there, have fun and get this win for him.”
He has stated that he is going to block out the noise and go 1-0, but his experience with the last four years with the Bills will remain in his mind.
Diggs became one of the league’s most efficient wide receivers within the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite his thrilling performances, he was never voted as a Pro Bowler. He was traded to the Bills for a first, fifth and sixth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft in late March.
Diggs went from stellar to elite with the Bills and their high-power passing offense. However, the cracks started to show as Buffalo would fall just short of a Super Bowl appearance. After the 2023 season, Diggs began posting cryptic messages on social media. Diggs needed new scenery as the Bills were ready to move on. The Texans quickly gave Diggs what he wanted by trading for him this past April.
He hasn’t put up staggering numbers as he had in Minnesota and Buffalo by catching 25 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Diggs does feel more open to his teammates in Houston, so much so that his teammates want to dominate the Bills for him.
The Texans became the league’s darlings by exceeding low expectations last season with a rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans, a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud, and a young roster. Houston made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season a year after finishing as the second worst team in the league.
There are a lot of expectations for the Texans this season with a Super Bowl title in the mind of the franchise and fans. The Texans will be looking to win each week of the season and get better. Collins’ mentality for the team to win big for Diggs, who feels disrespected by the Bills, is a way for the team to amped for a long season.