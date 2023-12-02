Texas’ 362-pound DL hits Heisman pose after electric Big Man TD
The Texas Longhorns were pulling out the trick plays in the Big 12 Championship Game, as evidenced by a big man touchdown.
By Scott Rogust
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns clinched their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game last week with a 57-7 blowout win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. With College Football Playoff aspirations, Texas looked to score a convincing win over the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. In the first half, they did just that, as they completely overpowered Oklahoma State on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Texas even decided to pull out some trick plays to fool the Oklahoma State defense.
With the team up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, quarterback Quinn Ewers faked a handoff to running back CJ Baxter, and one player was standing alone in the end zone: 362-pound senior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat. Ewers' pass was right on the money, with Sweat securing it for the touchdown, extending Texas' lead to 21-7.
After making the catch, Sweat pullled out the Heisman pose for his celebration.
T'Vondre Sweat scores big man touchdown for Texas in Big 12 Championship Game
It's always awesome to see a big man touchdown in a football game. Texas provided just that early on during a huge Saturday of college football.
Texas entered halftime with a 35-14 lead. The offense as a whole picked up 422 yards and 18 first downs. Not to mention they successfully converted on five of eight third down attempts.
Ewers had a big first half, throwing for 354 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while completing 23-of-31 pass attempts.
Texas needed to have a strong showing in the Big 12 Championship Game. Not just that, but they needed some help from other teams to potentially sneak into the four-team College Football Playoff. Some help would include No. 8 beating No. 1 Georgia, No. 14 Louisville defeating No. 4 Florida State, and No. 16 Iowa picking up a win over No. 2 Michigan.
The Longhorns are pulling out all the stops to ensure they pick up a College Football Playoff berth for the first time ever. A trick play resulting in your defensive tackle score a touchdown should help their cause.