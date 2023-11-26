Texas A&M coaching rumors: Aggies have their man and it’s not Ryan Day
Texas A&M is reportedly closing in on new head coach by hiring away a successful SEC rival.
UPDATE: In a surprise turn of events, Mark Stoops is no longer linked to the Texas A&M job.
ORIGINAL: Texas A&M was reportedly targeting heavy hitters in college football for their head coaching vacancy from Ohio State's Ryan Day to Clemson's Dabo Swinney. But it looks like they're going to land someone closer to home instead.
On Saturday night, the college football rumor mill was swirling with reports that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will take over at Texas A&M.
So Jimbo Fisher's replacement will come from within the SEC.
Texas A&M rumors: Kentucky's Mark Stoops to take over as head coach
Stoops may not be the flashy hire some Aggies fans would have wanted, but he's done impressive things at Kentucky. He took over a program coming off three straight losing seasons and built them up into a solid program.
The Wildcats hadn't won 10 games since 1977. He posted two 10-win seasons in 2018 and 2021. They've been bowl-eligible for eight straight seasons under Stoops, a program record.
Taking over A&M is an entirely different task for Stoops though. At Kentucky, expectations remained relatively low. Just being competitive in the SEC East was enough. However, the Aggies will expect much bigger things. After all, Fisher was fired because he couldn't challenge Alabama for the SEC West crown. Winning nine-game isn't enough. Texas A&M boosters want to win championships.
It's clear that Stoops can develop three-star recruits. The challenge in College Station will be using the program's vast resources to recruit at a higher level and then turn that talent into success at the top of the SEC. It won't be easy but it looks like Stoops is welcoming the new adventure.