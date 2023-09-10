Texas A&M fans, naturally, call for Jimbo Fisher to be fired after Miami loss
Texas A&M fans are not happy with head coach Jimbo Fisher after the team's Week 2 loss to Miami.
By Scott Rogust
Last year, the Texas A&M Aggies notably fell under their massive expectations, considering they had the top recruiting class in the nation. What did that get them? A 5-7 record and no berth for a bowl game. That season went downhill starting in Week 2 when they lost 17-14 to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
Another year, another Week 2 loss for the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher.
On Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M lost 48-33 to the Miami Hurricanes after originally leading the game 17-7 in the second quarter. While they did pull to a 41-33 deficit, the Aggies defense surrendered a 64-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to wide receiver Jacolby George.
With that, the No. 22 Aggies fall to 1-1 on the year, and will likely fall outside of the AP Top 25 Poll. Let's just say that some Texas A&M fans on the message boards were not pleased with Fisher after another Week 2 loss.
Texas A&M suffers another brutal Week 2 loss n the Jimbo Fisher era
Texas A&M did matchup with Miami in terms of offense, 433 yards as opposed to 451. One of the big differences was that the Aggies offense faced 18 third-down situations, as opposed to the Hurricanes' nine. Oh, and Texas A&M had three turnovers on offense, two of which were interceptions thrown by quarterback Conner Weigman.
Speaking of Weigman, the quarterback completed 31-of-53 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns.
The Aggies defense had no answer for Van Dyke, who completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 374 yards and five touchdowns. George was also a pain for them to defend, as he caught five passes for 94 yards and three touchdowns.
Fisher still has plenty of time to help Texas A&M get back into prime bowl game position. First things first, he will have to beat Lousiana-Monroe next week.