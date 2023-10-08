Texas A&M fans play the ‘what-if’ game with Conner Weigman, Alabama
Texas A&M fans wonder if a healthy Conner Weigman would have helped the team beat Alabama.
By Scott Rogust
Back in 2021, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, handing them their first loss of that season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher also became the first former assistant of Nick Saban to defeat him. It was a big game. In 2022, Alabama survived a Texas A&M comeback attempt. This year, the Aggies looked to beat a vulnerable Crimson Tide team.
Unfortunately for Texas A&M, despite the numerous mistakes and penalties by Alabama, they were unable to pull out the victory. Instead, the Crimson Tide escaped with a 26-20 victory.
The Aggies relied upon Max Johnson, the transfer from the LSU Tigers, once again, as Conner Weigman was out for the season due to a broken bone in his foot. Some Aggies fans expressed their belief that if Weigman were healthy, the team would have defeated the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Texas A&M fans believe a healthy Conner Weigman would have led Aggies to win over Alabama
Weigman suffered his season-ending injury back in Week 4 when Texas A&M faced the Auburn Tigers. Johnson entered in relief, where he completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-10 victory. With Weignman done for the year, Johnson is the starter.
Last week, in his first start of the season, Johnson threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while completing 17-of-28 pass attempts in the Aggies' 34-22 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
On Saturday, Johnson faced plenty of pressure from Alabama's defense, as he was sacked five times. Johnson threw for 239 yards, one touchdown, and one interception (14-of-25 pass attempts completed. Johnson's interception was costly, as Alabama responded six plays later with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Milroe to wide receiver Jermaine Burton to tie the game up at 17 points apiece.
On the season, Weigman threw for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 68.9 completion percentage. Could he have led them to victory? That's a question we won't find the answer to this year.
The Aggies are now 4-2 on the season. Next week, Texas A&M faces the Tennessee Volunteers.