Texas A&M pivots to hire Mike Elko: Aggies fans put down their pitchforks
Texas A&M is reportedly on the verge of hiring Duke head coach Mike Elko, a move that's been met with far more positivity than the aborted hiring of Mark Stoops.
The Texas A&M head coaching search has taken a million twists and turns but it seems they've landed on a new head coach, and maybe this one will stick.
On Saturday night, the Aggies were reportedly all set to hire Kentucky's Mark Stoops. But fan backlash followed and the deal to get Stoops fell apart late. On Sunday, Texas A&M turned their sights to another perennial basketball power: Duke and head football coach Mike Elko.
According to multiple reports, Elko is the guy at Texas A&M.
On the surface, Elko isn't exactly in a tier above Stoops, a reported hire that was met with anger from Texas A&M fans. However, Elko has familiarity with the Aggies. He was Jimbo Fisher's defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021. Duke hired him as their head coach in 2022 and he posted a 9-4 record in his first season. The Blue Devils were 7-5 this year.
Texas A&M fans receive reports of Mike Elko hire with more enthusiasm than Mark Stoops
So how do Aggies fans feel about this one? To say the response has been far more favorable than with Stoops would be an understatement.
That doesn't mean everyone in College Station is entirely happy with the hire. There are those out there who aren't convinced the Aggies went big enough, but those voices aren't nearly as loud as they were on Saturday night.
The enthusiasm for Elko may also be tied to the prospect that assistant coaches like Elijah Robinson could be convinced to remain with the Aggies. Robinson, who served as interim head coach after Fisher was fired, was Elko's defensive line coach from 2018 to 2021.
Of course, it's important to note this isn't totally across the finish line. Considering what happened the last time the Aggies seemed like they'd made a hire, it's best to wait until an official announcement comes before counting all the chickens that Texas A&M hopes will hatch.