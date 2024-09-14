Texas A&M vs. Florida restart time: Weather delay updates from Gainesville
Saturday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was delayed because of lightning in the area.
The delay began around 4:30 p.m. ET with the safety of the players and fans rightly taking precedence over the game.
The question now is how long it'll take to get things back underway. We're keeping track of the updates from Gainesville.
Texas A&M vs. Florida weather delay updates: No restart time indicated
This article will be updated as more information is made available on the weather delay.
The Gators have not given an indication as to when fans can expect the game to restart.
As Daren Stoltzfus pointed out on Twitter, the delay should be expected to go at least 40 minutes including a warm up period.
So at best, the Gators and Aggies could get going again around 5:00 p.m. ET or so. That's just a guesstimate at this point. We won't know for sure until the officials give the go ahead.
Lightning isn't something to mess around with. If it was just rain, they would play through it. With lightning, delays are triggered if it is detected within a certain radius of the stadium.
The Aggies held a 10-0 advantage as the first quarter ended.
When play resumes, Florida will the ball facing a second-and-12 from their own 25-yard line at the start of the second quarter.
Texas A&M obviously had the advantage in the first quarter. Marcel Reed stepped in for the injured Connor Weigman and completed 8-of-10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown.
On the other side of things, Graham Mertz was 1-of-2 for 11 yards. The Gators managed negative yards on four carries.
If we're being honest, there will be some Florida fans thankful for a break from watching their offense.