Texas A&M vs. ULM start time: Weather updates after lightning delay at Kyle Field
A lightning delay at Kyle Field has Texas A&M and ULM waiting to kick off. We've got all the latest updates on the status of the weather delay.
Every September, it's not the rain that brings a weather delay. It's lightning.
That's what happened on Saturday, Sept. 16 just before the Texas A&M Aggies and ULM Warhawks were scheduled to kick off at Kyle Field.
Warm ups were suspended because of weather near the stadium and we're keeping track of when the game will get underway.
This article will be updated as official announcements are provided.
UPDATE 3:45 p.m. CT: After an abbeviated warm up, the game is now scheduled to go ahead at 4:00 p.m. CT, one hour after originally scheduled.
With lightning detected within eight miles of Kyle Field, the Aggies suspended warm ups at 2:47 p.m. CT. No official start time has been announced. It will all depend on when the lightning threat goes away.
Fans at the stadium were advised to take shelter while players were sent into the locker rooms. When it comes down to it, safety has to be the top priority when lightning is in the area.
The Aggies are sizable favorites in their Week 3 matchup. Oddsmakers set the line at 36.5 points.
Covering that line would go a long way to restoring some calm in the Aggie fanbase after last weekend's 48-33 loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes. A tight game going into the fourth quarter turned into a rout as Miami outscored the Aggies 17-7.
Texas A&M is 1-1 to start the season and they will open SEC play next weekend against Auburn. ULM is their last chance to iron out the wrinkles before a difficult slate that also includes games against No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 14 LSU.
The weather is the only thing stopping Conner Weigman and company from erasing the bad memories of last week. The moment we know when the all-clear is sounded, we'll let you know. So check back for updates.