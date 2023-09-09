What time and channel is the Texas vs. Alabama game tonight?
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns at Bryant-Denny in Week 2.
By John Buhler
The best game on tap in Week 2 will between the No. 11 Texas Longhorns and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.
For the second September in a row, we will be getting Alabama vs. Texas on the college football field.
Although the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns will play each other far more regularly once Texas joins the SEC alongside Oklahoma next year, it is always great to see two traditional powers duke it out on the non-conference. Alabama eked one out by the skin of its teeth in Austin last season. Had Quinn Ewers not gotten hurt, there is a chance Texas wins that game and Alabama could have gone 9-3...
So for the rest of us watching this all unfold at home, what time and TV channel will this game be on?
What time and channel is the Alabama-Texas game?
Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will be at 7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 9. ESPN will have the national telecast with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth. Like I said before, this is the signature game of the weekend. All eyes will be on what is going down in Tuscaloosa between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide. The winner will be in great shape.
See, whoever comes out Bryant-Denny with a Week 2 win will have at least a top-11 victory on its resume, a top-three win on the road in Texas' case if the Longhorns prove victorious. The winner will not only be 2-0 and a game closer to conference play, but the early season narrative about them making the final four-team College Football Playoff will be in full tilt. The loser will have work to do.
Although Alabama and Texas can both navigate a tough conference schedule, the loser will have to do so now unblemished in an era before an expanded College Football Playoff. The Selection Committee is not about to put a two-loss team in before the playoff field grows from four to 12. Alabama's path in a one-loss team is way harder than Texas', but the Longhorns will be tough, too.
Be sure to tune into ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET Saturday night to not miss a second of Alabama vs. Texas.