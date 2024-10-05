The idea of a healthy Conner Weigman is not worth throwing season away vs. Missouri
By John Buhler
For all intents and purposes, Saturday afternoon's game at Kyle Field is a de facto elimination game from serious College Football Playoff consideration. The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies cannot afford another loss this early into the season. Meanwhile, the No. 9 Missouri Tigers have not look all that impressive in the first month of the season. A loss year, plus a soft schedule, will hurt them big time.
While Texas A&M is viewed to be a slight home favorite over Missouri, let's not temp fate here and dance with the guy who didn't even show up to prom. The idea of Conner Weigman is far greater than the real thing. He may have been a blue-chip prospect coming out of high school, but he has proven to be more brittle than fellow SEC gunslinger Quinn Ewers. Marcel Reed should be starting this game.
I understand that Texas A&M is toying with the idea of starting Weigman in this game, assuming he is healthy enough to play, but Reed has given this team the best chance to win over the last several weeks. As soon as he took over for the perpetually injured Weigman, this started to look like a Mike Elko team worth caring about. Weigman did not look the part vs. Elko's former quarterback in Week 1.
This is a tough decision for Elko and his staff to make, but I can only hope they make the sound one.
Marcel Reed is the quarterback Texas A&M needs to go with going foward
Entering the season, Texas A&M was every bit a borderline College Football Playoff team. There were about eight or nine teams who were conceivably in the mix to make the expanded 12-team field out o the SEC. As expected, Texas A&M was either No. 8 or No. 9 out of the SEC in some order. Weigman may dazzle on tape to some, but I am beginning to question if he is ever going to put enough on tape.
From an unbiased perspective, I have seen Reed come in and run Collin Klein's offense more effectively. It is not about simply looking good on the field of play, it is about winning games for him. His mobility, and more importantly, his confidence is why I think Texas A&M can not only win this game, but could make the College Football Playoff. At 10-2 (7-1), this team would probably get in.
Right now, the biggest reason why I would go with Reed, besides the fact you always need to dance with the one that brung ya, is you need to keep the ball out of Brady Cook's hands. Missouri has struggled to score points at times vs. Power Four competition. Cook usually just looks for Luther Burden III, and that's it. By starting Reed, I trust his ability to hold onto the ball more than Weigman.
This will surely blow up in my face, but don't say I didn't warn you about the idea of Weigman, Aggies.