What channel is Texas playing on today, Sept. 16?
The Texas Longhorns follow up their huge win over Alabama by playing at home against Wyoming today. What channel will the Texas game be on in Week 3?
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns enter Week 3 of the 2023 college football season coming off of one of the biggest regular-season wins in the program's illustrious history. Steve Sarkisian's team went on the road to Tuscaloosa and laid a hurting on then-No. 3 Alabama, exacting revenge against a Crimson Tide team that clipped the Longhorns in Austin back in 2022.
In college football, however, a team can never relish in a big win too long. And that will certainly be the case for Texas heading into Week 3. Though the Wyoming Cowboys might not appear to be a world-beater, they knocked off a Texas Tech team with big expectations this season in Week 1. Granted, that was in Laramie, but it's not a game the Longhorns can take lightly.
With that being the case, fans will be curious what the follow-up to the Bama win looks like for Texas. But that has fans asking what channel the Texas game will be on today.
What time and channel is the Texas game today, Sept. 16?
The Texas game against Wyoming today will be broadcast on Longhorn Network, the university's exclusive channel that they have through ESPN and the family of networks. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, getting to see the Longhorns under the lights as they try to avoid the same fate against the Cowboys that the rival Texas Tech Red Raiders endured a couple of weeks ago.
What channel is Longhorn Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH?
TV/Cable Provider
Longhorn Network Channel
DirecTV
677
Xfinity
676
DISH
407
Spectrum
Unavailable (ESPN Dispute)
Spectrum subscribers will be unable to get Longhorn Network as the channel is part of the ESPN family of networks. As such, the provider has been in an ongoing and tumultuous dispute with Disney/ESPN and does not offer those channels to their customers at this time.
Unfortunately, fans who subscribe to YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV do not have access to Longhorn Network either, which is a tough beat. The only streaming provider that offers the channel is Sling TV, which does offer a free trial if that's of interest to you.