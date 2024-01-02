Texas fan tries to instigate fight with Washington players half his age
A Texas fans tried to pick a fight with Washington players half his age. It wasn't pretty.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Longhorns fell in a tightly-contested game to the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinal. As a result, Texas will head into an all-important offseason -- their first as an SEC team -- earlier than they hoped. Washington, meanwhile, will take on Michigan in the CFP National Championship.
Washington came up with a big stop late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. After the contest, Huskies players celebrated with their fans. One Texas Longhorns supporter couldn't handle that kind of enthusiasm, leading to a Horns Down, expletive-filled back and forth with Washington players half his age. The video is courtesy of Cory Mose on X.
While one Texas fan doesn't speak for Longhorns everywhere, it was certainly a bad look given the Huskies players did little to incite that sort of reaction. Once the drama began, Washington players threw horns down and said "we run the south," seeming to indicate the Texas would struggle in its SEC stomping grounds.
Texas falls just short against Washington in College Football Playoff
Despite the loss, Steve Sarkisian was proud of his group, pointing to how far Texas had gone rather than their failure to secure a trip to the title game.
“They were a second away from playing for a national championship,” Sarkisian said. “They should be proud of themselves. Penix got hot and (Washington) made some big plays down the field.”
Monday night served as yet another reminder that Michael Penix Jr. is one of the best quarterbacks in Washington history and this coming NFL Draft class. Penix could very well be a first-round pick once the draft process is complete.
“It was the tough times. I feel like everything I’ve been through built me for this,” Penix said after the game.
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer backed up that statement. When Penix is able to stay healthy, he's tough to beat, as the Longhorns found out on Monday.
”He’s been on a mission since he chose to come back, and a lot of the other guys followed his lead,” DeBoer said
Now, Washington will have a chance to play for the ultimate prize, while one lonely Texas fan is left with little but a distant memory.