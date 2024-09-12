Texas football fans are about to get plenty of Arch Manning, just not how they expect
The Texas Longhorns are looking like one of the best teams in College Football after beating top-ranked Michigan and their easy slate of games over the next two weeks will probably make fans excited for the long-term direction of the program as Arch Manning is likely set to play at QB for parts of the next two weeks.
The Longhorns are set to face off against UTSA and Louisiana-Monroe in their next two games with the program likely putting in their backups in the second half once the squad starts to run up the score. Manning is currently stuck behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart but is expected to be the starter once Ewers leaves the program for the NFL after this season.
Manning has played limited snaps for the Longhorns, but is seen as the next great Texas gun-slinger under center, as he was a five-star recruit coming out of Newman High School in Louisiana. The student-athlete is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, who were both legendary NFL quarterbacks in their own right. Arch played a little bit last season, as he threw for 30 yards in a blowout win over Texas Tech.
The grandchild of Archie Manning, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback, has also only played one time this season throwing for 95 yards in a blowout win over Colorado State. As the Longhorns get ready for some easy matchups, Texas fans are likely set to watch Manning play in the next two weeks.
While Texas will probably not be playing Manning for any snaps against their in-conference SEC schedule, fans can likely get excited about the future of program by watching Arch Manning play in the second half in their next two games.
Of course, Longhorns fans have plenty to be excited this season, as the squad looks ready to compete for a national title. Still, Texas could very well get a preview of their future under center in the next two games.