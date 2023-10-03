Big 12 commissioner makes incredibly lame statement by skipping Red River Rivalry
As Texas and Oklahoma play their final Red River Rivalry game in the Big 12, conference commissioner Brett Yormark isn't hiding his feelings of 'good riddance' for the rivals.
According to ESPN's Heather Dinich, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will not attend the Red River Rivalry game on Saturday in Week 6 between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma. It will be the final rivalry meeting between the programs before they depart in 2024 to join the SEC. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, meanwhile, is set to attend the game.
Yormark's decision, at the very least, comes off as petty. The matchup in Dallas at AT&T Stadium has a ton on the line that will be huge for the Big 12 this season. Both Texas and Oklahoma enter the rivalry clash undefeated and ranked inside the Top 12.
The winner of this game could have a fast-track to the College Football Playoff. Yet, Yormark, as has been the case in many of his previous statements, doesn't want much to do with either program.
Big 12 commish Brett Yormark skipping out on Texas-Oklahoma Red River clash
Really, Yormark is missing out on what could be a great game on Saturday.
The Sooners haven't really played any good teams this season but the Oklahoma offense is extremely explosive. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been on fire with 15 passing touchdowns to start the 2023 season.
Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns, meanwhile, have been rolling to this point. They've yet to score fewer than 30 points in a game this season, including taking down vaunted Alabama in Tuscaloosa back in Week 2.
Oklahoma's defense has not been thoroughly tested to this point in the season. Texas, on the other hand, has flashed as one of the most talented defenses in college football at various points this year.
Subsequently, it's hard to not pick the Longhorns to win this game. Ewers has a solid offensive line that can and will protect him in this game. The offensive playmakers for the Longhorns is another advantage for Texas as well.
Whatever happens, though, Yormark will be finding out about the results from somewhere other than Dallas.