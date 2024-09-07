Conquering The Big House: Texas plants flag after stomping Michigan
By Austen Bundy
No. 10 Michigan had been unconquerable at The Big House since 2020, going undefeated at home since the COVID-shortened season until No. 3 Texas rolled into town. The Longhorns stampeded into Ann Arbor and left 31-12 victors over the defending national champions.
After the game, to add insult to injury for the Wolverines, Texas linebacker David Gbenda planted his team's flag at midfield in celebration of the win. It fell over but the message was sent loud and clear.
The moment is reminiscent of when Texas' foes and biggest rivals, Oklahoma, did the same to Michigan's arch-rivals Ohio State back in 2017. It's all about symmetry, and this is a perfect example of it in the new SEC and Big Ten.
Texas plants flag on Michigan "M" after dominating in the Big House
After downing the Buckeyes 31-16 in Columbus, then-Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield ran the team's flag to midfield and planted it. The gesture meant to symbolize the conquering of The Horseshoe and avenging the previous year's 45-24 rout at the hands of Ohio State in Norman.
Mayfield would eventually apologize for doing so after some fan backlash, but he would admit in 2019 it was "absolutely not" heartfelt.
Nobody should expect Gbenda or Texas to apologize for what he did Saturday. Planting flags and similar gestures have become relatively common in recent years after significant victories.
In fact, Michigan did the same thing to Ohio State back in 2022.
Texas' win over Michigan on Saturday marked the second time it's done so with the first coming in a dramatic 38-37 Rose Bowl win in 2005. Texas and Michigan have only ever met twice all-time.
Ex-Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson, now with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, posted on X during the rout Saturday and planted a flag of his own declaring that Texas is "the future of college football."
Texas, now 2-0, will move on to face UTSA at home on Sept. 14 while Michigan will have a get-right game against Arkansas-State.