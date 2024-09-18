Texas quarterback controversy? Paul Finebaum went there with Arch Manning
The Texas Longhorns are facing a possible QB controversy and Paul Finebaum has a take that will surely shock fans around the country. While appearing on ESPN's First Take, Paul Finebaum said that Arch Manning "proved that he can take [Texas] to the National Championship".
Quinn Ewers was on his way to another dominant season before suffering and abdominal strain in the team's blowout win against UTSA. Arch Manning filled in, throwing for 223 yards and adding a 67-yard rushing TD in the game
The QB has dazzled audiences with his play and certainly delivered in a game, albeit against a program that was somewhat easy in UTSA. The gunslinger is likely to shine in another tune-up game this week as the Longhorns face off against LA-Monroe.
Manning is possibly set for his first real test when the Longhorns face off against Mississippi State on Sept. 28. With the school set for a tough in-conference schedule that includes a date with Georgia in October, putting the right QB in the game is paramount considering that it is arguably the most important position in football.
As Steve Sarkisian looks to make the decision, ESPN's Paul Finebaum seems to think that Arch Manning should be the starter going forward even once Quinn Ewers returns from injury.
Is Paul Finebaum right in saying that Arch Manning should start for Texas going forward?
While Manning has a lot of potential as a QB, the program should probably stick with Ewers going forward. Ewers is established as one of the top QBs in the country and no play against non-title contenders should prove that the gunslinger needs to ride the bench in favor of an unproven freshman.
Yes, it's possible that Arch Manning could end up being a top quarterback but Ewers has already claimed that status and his play is enough to claim a national title this season.